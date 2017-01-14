Marauders fall at Vinton County, 64-56

McARTHUR, Ohio — All good things must come to an end.

The Meigs boys basketball team had its eight-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night, as Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host and unbeaten Vinton County claimed a 64-56 victory on its home court.

The Vikings (11-0, 5-0 TVC Ohio) rolled out to a 18-to-11 lead, eight minutes into play and increased their advantage to 34-23 by halftime.

Meigs (8-5, 3-1) cut the deficit to 10 points, 53-43, by the end of the third period. The Marauders outscored VCHS by a 13-to-11 clip in the final quarter, but it was too little, too late, and the Vikings claimed the 64-56 victory.

MHS senior Luke Musser led the Marauders with 17 points, followed by Dillon Mahr with 11. Jared Kennedy and Christian Mattox both marked eight points, Zach Bartrum added four, while Devon Hawley chipped in with three. Weston Baer and Zach Helton both scored two points, while Bailey Caruthers rounded out the MHS total with one marker.

VCHS was led by Derick Jones with 21 points and Tristan Bartoe with 19. Naylen Yates posted eight points in the win, Jake Speakman and Eli Griffith both chipped in with six points, while Caleb Montgomery and Bryce Damron both added two points.

Both teams shot 75 percent from the charity stripe, Meigs on 12-of-16 shooting and Vinton County on 9-of-12. The Vikings made seven trifectas in the win, three more than the Marauders.

Meigs will have a shot to avenge this setback on February 3, when the Vikings visit Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Marauders return to the court on Tuesday, when they visit Point Pleasant in non-league play.

