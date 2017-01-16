Raiders rout Golden Eagles

BELPRE, Ohio — The Raiders are getting good at running the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division gauntlet.

That’s because visiting River Valley, in doubling up the Belpre Golden Eagles 60-31 in the opening three quarters, captured a 74-49 non-league boys basketball victory on Saturday night.

River Valley is a member of the TVC-Ohio and Belpre the TVC-Hocking, as the Raiders — winning their fourth game in their last five — have now won four tilts over TVC-Hocking foes.

The Raiders, in raising their record to 5-9, have also toppled Eastern, Federal Hocking and South Gallia from that division.

River Valley also owns a non-league win over Ohio Valley Christian.

The Golden Eagles, which outscored the Silver and Black 18-14 in the fourth quarter, fell to 3-9.

The Raiders racked up an 18-6 advantage after the initial period, then doubled up Belpre 20-10 in the second to lead 38-16 at halftime.

River Valley then amassed 22 points in the third frame, while the Golden Eagles amounted 15.

Despite shooting just 3-of-15 from three-point range, committing 24 turnovers and only making half (11) of their 22 free-throw attempts, the Raiders went a warm 27-of-50 (54-percent) from inside the arc — part of a 30-15 advantage in total field goals.

The Eagles amassed 16-of-18 free throws, but shot a cold 24-percent (15-of-62) — including 3-of-21 (14-percent) from deep.

Belpre also committed 20 turnovers, as River Valley dominated in rebounding 55-29.

The Raiders recorded an 18-7 edge in offensive boards, and shut out the Eagles 12-0 in second-chance points.

River Valley also collected 22 assists, and made off with 15 steals.

Dustin Barber, on six total field goals and 4-of-6 free throws, paced the Raiders with a game-high 17 points.

Jacob Dovenbarger, on five field goals and a freebie, bucketed 11 points — while Tre Craycraft and Jordan Burns bagged 10 points apiece.

Both finished with four field goals, as Craycraft converted 2-of-4 free throws.

Jacob Campbell canned four baskets for eight points, while Ian Polcyn posted three buckets for six.

Layne Fitch finished with five points, as Jarret McCarley made a hoop and two foul shots — and Brandon Call converted an old-fashioned three-point play.

Barber, Burns and Fitch finished with a three-point goal apiece.

Logan Adams amounted 10 points to pace Belpre, and was the only Golden Eagle in double figures.

The Raiders return home, and return to non-league action, tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 17) against Gallia Academy.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106