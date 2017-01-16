Wahama grapplers 8th at St. Marys

ST. MARYS, W.Va. — It wasn’t entirely pleasant for the White Falcons in Pleasants County.

The Wahama wrestling team earned a trio of top-four finishes and placed eighth out of 17 teams Saturday during the 2017 Blue Devil Alumni Championships held on the campus of St. Marys High School.

The White Falcons posted a 12-12 overall record at the event, which included nine pinfall wins and an overall team tally of 64 points.

WHS did not have any of its eight grapplers come away with an individual championship in the 14 weight classes, but the Red and White did have one runner-up and a pair of third place efforts.

Payton Brewer earned second place in the 138-pound division after scoring one pinfall win and a 3-1 overall mark. Braden Weaver scored three pinfall wins and went 3-1 while finishing third in the heavyweight division, while Trevor Hunt placed third in the 120 weight class after earning two pinfall wins and a 3-1 overall record.

Ethan Herdman suffered an injury in his second match and did not return to action, completing his weekend with a 1-1 mark and one pinfall win at 145 pounds.

Trey Peters (120) and Brady Powell (152) also scored a pinfall win apiece as each finished the event with identical marks of 1-2. Garrett Snouffer (132) and Shawn Taylor (145) suffered setbacks in each of their two respective bouts.

Wirt County came away with top honors at the event after posting a winning tally of 161.5 points. Warren (148.0), Parkersburg South JV (113.0), Huntington JV (107.5) and Frankfort (102.5) rounded out the top five positions, while Cameron (74.0) and Doddridge County (65.0) also finished ahead of Wahama.

Wirt County came away with the most individual championships with four, with Frankfort, the Parkersburg South JV team and the Huntington JV team each claiming two crowns. Spring Valley, Cameron, Warren and St. Marys also earned one title apiece.

Complete results of the 2017 St. Marys Blue Devil Alumni Championships are available on the web at wvmat.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Wahama’s Trevor Hunt locks in a hold on a Belpre opponent during a 120-pound match on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Wahama High School in Mason, W.Va. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.17-WAH-Hunt.jpg Wahama’s Trevor Hunt locks in a hold on a Belpre opponent during a 120-pound match on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Wahama High School in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports