Athens rolls past Lady Knights

POINT PLEASANT, W. Va. — Unfortunately for the Lady Knights, their season struggles continue.

That’s because, on Saturday, the visiting Athens Bulldogs blitzed Point Pleasant for a 24-9 halftime lead — as the Lady Knights lost 56-29 in a non-league girls basketball tilt.

Athens outscored Point Pleasant 12-5 in the first quarter and 12-4 in the second stanza, and pulled away in the fourth period with an insurmountable 19-7 output.

The Bulldogs and Lady Knights both scored 13 points in the third frame, but Athens amassed a 21-10 advantage in total field goals.

The loss was the 10th consecutive for Point Pleasant, which fell to 1-12.

Athens, in improving to 3-12, amounted its second straight victory.

Peyton Campbell led the Lady Knights with 13 points, including a dozen in the second half and eight in the third quarter.

She scored four field goals and 4-of-6 free throws, as Aislyn Hayman added 11 points.

Hayman hit for five field goals, as she (first quarter), Campbell (third quarter) and Morgan Miller (third quarter) made a three-point goal apiece.

Hayman had a two-point basket in each quarter, as Ashlie Flory in the fourth period and Hannah Smith in the second each made one free throw.

Laura Manderick, on six total field goals and 3-of-6 foul shots, poured in 18 points to pace Athens and all scorers.

She sank all three threes for the Bulldogs, which overcame an 11-of-25 free-throw performance.

Mindi Gregory, on three field goals and 3-of-5 freebies, followed Manderick with nine points.

The Lady Knights return to action on Wednesday night — when they travel to Hurricane.

