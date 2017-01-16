Rio women place 3rd at Otterbein Invite

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Tyanna Petty captured one first-place finish and a pair of second-place showings, while Emili Sannes added a first-place finish of her own and Maddie Rigsby had two top-three outings to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track and field team at Saturday’s Otterbein Invitational.

Petty, a junior from Somerset, Ohio, took top honors in the high jump with a leap of 5-03.25, while also finishing second in the 60-meter hurdles (9.87) and long jump (5.07m).

Sannes, a junior from Carlisle, Ohio, grabbed first-place in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 3:29.45, while Rigsby — a junior from Tuppers Plains, Ohio — was second in the high jump (5-03.25m) and third in the 500-meter dash (1:22.50).

Petty and Rigsby were also members of the RedStorm’s 4×400 relay squad — junior Andrea Hunt and freshman Marissa Commons completed the quartet — which finished second in a time of 4:16.80.

Rio Grande piled up 92 points as a team and finished third behind host Otterbein University (158 pts.) and Cuyahoga Community College (93 pts.) among the nine schools in the team totals.

The RedStorm recorded a dozen additional Top 10 showings during Saturday’s competition, including a runner-up finish by senior Katie Glover in the 1,000-meter run (3:37.16) and third-place performances by junior Katie Browning in the pole vault (3.55m) and senior Bre West of Gallipolis in the long jump (4.82m).

Other top-10 finishes for Rio included freshman Reaghan Haines who was fourth in the 1000-meter run with a time of 3:41.77; Hunt, who took sixth place in the long jump with a leap of 4.68m; junior Keri Lawrence of Pomeroy, who finished seventh in the 1-mile run with a time of 5:49.78; Commons, who was seventh in the 500 with a time of 1:26.88; junior Kylie Caudill, who was eighth in the high jump with an effort of 4-08.25m; junior Aubrey Dunfee, who placed eighth in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 11:42.27; senior McKenzie Coriell, who took ninth place in the long jump with a leap of 4.41m; junior Marissa McConaha, who was ninth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:08.95; and senior Clarissa Kosnich, who was 10th in the 500 with a time of 1:28.79.

Rio Grande returns to action next Saturday at the Wake Forest Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for The University of Rio Grande