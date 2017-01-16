RedStorm men finish 2nd at Otterbein

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Phil Colbert gave the University of Rio Grande its only individual championship, while teammates Nikola Andjelic and Brandon Massey each had a pair of top-five finishes to lead the RedStorm men’s track and field team at Saturday’s Otterbein Invitational.

Colbert, a sophomore from North Philadelphia, Pa., won the 1,000-meter run in a time of 2:41.22 helping Rio to a second place finish in the final team standings.

Andjelic, a sophomore from Split, Croatia, took second place in the 60-meter hurdles (8.59) and was fourth in the pole vault (4.05m), while Massey — a sophomore from Waxhaw, N.C. — was fourth in the 200-meter dash (23.15) and fifth in the 60-meter dash (7.25).

Massey and Colbert were also part of the RedStorm’s 4×400 relay unit, which also included sophomore Daschle Facemyer of Pomeroy and freshman Keshawn Jones, that finished third in a time of 3:36.03.

Rio Grande tallied 89 points as a team and finished behind host Otterbein University (177 pts.) in the team totals.

Wilmington College took third place among the nine schools in the team competition with 79 points.

The RedStorm posted 15 other Top-10 showings during Saturday’s competition, including runner-up finishes by Jones in the 1,000-meter run (2:41.44), sophomore Connor Messer in the pole vault (4.20m) and senior Alex Nichols in the shot put (15.09m).

Other top-10 finishes included sophomore Ben Martinez, who took third place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.30; senior Isaac Andrews, who placed fourth in the shot put with a heave of 14.18m; junior Clinton Campbell, who was fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.66 and eighth in the 60-meter dash after crossing in 7.35; senior Matt Engstrom, who was fifth in the 1,000-meter run in a time of 2:48.29; sophomore Kameron Carpenter, who finished sixth in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:04.51; senior Blake Freed, who was seventh in the 3,000 after crossing in 9:05.65; senior Aaron Evancho, who was eighth in the 500-meter dash in a time of 1:14.01; freshman Ethan Greenawalt, who was eighth in the 1,000 with a time of 2:59.60; sophomore Jacob Glick of Gallipolis, who was ninth in the 60-meter dash by finishing in 7.39; senior Kyle Sanborn, who was ninth in the 3,000 with a time of 9:15.98; and senior Tim Warner of Pomeroy, who placed 10th in the 500 with a time of 1:16.46.

Rio Grande returns to action next Saturday at the Wake Forest Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C.