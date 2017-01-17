Lady Wildcats lose at Scott

MADISON, W. Va. — A three-point third quarter was indeed Hannan’s downfall on Monday night.

That’s because the Lady Wildcats, in only trailing 19-18 at halftime at host Scott, were outscored 14-3 in the decisive third period — and lost by a final count of 46-31.

The Lady Hawks held a slim 7-4 advantage after the opening stanza, as the Wildcats won the second quarter 14-12.

But Scott seized control of the contest from there, and outscored the Lady Wildcats 27-13 in the second half.

Hannan, which fell to 3-9 with the loss, couldn’t recover from a 33-21 deficit following the third.

Madison Staggs and Julie Frazier finished with 11 points apiece to pace the Wildcats, while Bailey Tolliver tallied eight and Cassidy Duffer a free throw.

Birchfield paced the Hawks with a game-high 14 points.

Scott evened its record to 6-6.

The Lady Wildcats will return to the road on Thursday — when they travel to Mason County rival Wahama.

