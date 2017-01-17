Trimble tops White Falcons, 67-51

MASON, W.Va. — Visiting Trimble broke away from an early eight-all tie with a 33-10 charge over an 11:27 spell of the first half Tuesday night en route to a 67-51 victory over the Wahama boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The White Falcons (5-6, 4-4 TVC Hocking) never led in the contest, but the hosts forced ties at six-all with 5:32 remaining and again at eight-all with 4:18 left in the opening stanza.

The Tomcats (7-5, 7-1), however, answered with a Randy Hixson trifecta at the 4:04 mark, which sparked a 12-2 run for a 20-10 lead with 1:20 left in the opening frame. THS also hit seven of their first 11 shot attempts while building its first double-digit lead.

Travis Kearns ended a two-and-a-half minute scoreless drought with a basket with 46 seconds remaining, allowing WHS to close to within 20-12 after eight minutes of play. It was also the last time that the hosts didn’t trail by double digits.

The Tomcats made a 9-2 charge over the first half of the second period for a 29-14 cushion, then answered with a 12-4 run over the next three-plus minutes for a 41-18 contest — the largest lead of the first half.

Noah Litchfield converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 23.8 seconds remaining, allowing Wahama to close to within 41-21 at the intermission.

Trimble committed only two first quarter turnovers and hit 16-of-26 shot attempts in the first half, which included a 3-of-8 effort from behind the arc.

The White Falcons, conversely, coughed up nine first half turnovers and netted 9-of-20 shot attempts — including a 2-of-4 effort from three-point range.

The Tomcats also held a 12-9 edge on the boards at the break, with both teams hauling in two offensive rebounds apiece.

Wahama was never closer than 20 points in the third stanza and the guests claimed their largest lead of the game following a Tyler Slack basket with 1:18 left, making it a 55-29 contest. WHS reeled off six straight points to close the third quarter trailing 55-35.

The White Falcons twice cut the deficit down to 14 points, the last of which came after a Kearns basket made it a 63-49 contest with 1:49 left.

Trimble closed regulation with a small 4-2 run to wrap up the 16-point triumph.

The Tomcats outrebounded WHS by a 29-25 overall margin, but the hosts got the upper hand on the offensive boards by a 9-7 edge.

Wahama connected on 23-of-52 field goal attempts for 44 percent, including a 2-of-10 effort from behind the arc for 20 percent. The White Falcons committed 14 turnovers and also went 3-of-7 at the free throw line for 43 percent.

Noah Litchfield paced WHS with 16 points, followed by Travis Kearns with 14 points and Mason Hildreth with eight markers. Litchfield and Hildreth also hauled in a team-best six rebounds apiece, while Kearns grabbed five caroms.

Jacob Lloyd was next with six points and Philip Hoffman chipped in three markers. Randy Lantz and Isaiah Pauley concluded the scoring with two points each.

Trimble netted 26-of-50 field goal tries for 52 percent, including a 3-of-9 effort from behind the arc for 33 percent. The guests committed nine turnovers and also went 12-of-16 at the charity stripe for 75 percent.

Randy Hixson led THS with a game-high 24 points, followed by Tyler Slack with 15 points and Jacob Hardy with 12 markers. Kamron Curry and Cameron Kittle concluded the winning tally with respective efforts of 10 and six points.

Hardy hauled in a game-high eight rebounds for the Tomcats. Curry and Hixson also grabbed five boards apiece.

Wahama — which has now dropped two straight decisions — returns to action Friday when it hosts Belpre in a TVC Hocking contest at 7 p.m.

Wahama junior Mason Hildreth (14) dribbles the ball past Trimble defender Ryan Richards during the first half of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking boys basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.19-WAH-Hildreth.jpg Wahama junior Mason Hildreth (14) dribbles the ball past Trimble defender Ryan Richards during the first half of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking boys basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va.