Lady Knights fall at Hurricane, 29-15

HURRICANE, W.Va. — One losing skid came to an end on Wednesday night, unfortunately for the Lady Knights, it wasn’t theirs.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team dropped its 11th straight game, on Wednesday night in Putnam County, falling by a 29-15 count to previously winless Hurricane.

The Lady Knights (1-13) were held scoreless in the first quarter, as the Lady Redskins (1-10) built a 9-0 lead. PPHS snapped out of it and scored nine points in the second stanza, but Hurricane also scored nine in the quarter and took the 18-9 lead into the half.

The Lady Redskins outscored Point Pleasant 4-to-3 in the third quarter, giving the hosts a 22-12 lead with eight minutes to play. Hurricane finished the game with a 7-to-3 run, capping off the 29-15 victory.

Point Pleasant was paced by Peyton Campbell with five points, followed by Morgan Miller and Lanea Cochran with three each. Allison Henderson and Isabelle Wagelmans rounded out the PPHS scoring with two points apiece.

Hurricane was led by Callen Bostic with 11 and Maddie Pifer with nine. Harika Yamaguchi, Tahya Schmidt, Brooke Tinsley and Brooke Lucas each had two points for the victors, while Sarah Westfall chipped in with one.

Point Pleasant was 1-of-6 (16.7 percent) from the free throw line, while Hurricane was 3-of-15 (20 percent).

The Lady Redskins — who had only come within single digits once in their losing skid — are back in action on Thursday when Woodrow Wilson visits HHS.

Point Pleasant will try for its first win since December 3, when Lincoln County visits PPHS, on Friday.

