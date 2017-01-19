Ironladies outlast Meigs, 48-43

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Lady Marauders simply went cold at the worst possible time.

After shooting over 50 percent in the third quarter, the Meigs girls basketball team went just 1-of-11 from the field in final eight minutes, allowing non-conference guest Jackson to escape Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium with a 48-43 victory, on Thursday night.

Jackson (8-8) never trailed in the first half, leading 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 22-15 by the half.

Meigs (6-7) —which hit 9-of-17 field goals in the third quarter — took its first lead of the game at 32-31, with 2:23 left in the third. Jackson tied the game at 32, but MHS ended the quarter with a 5-to-3 run and a 37-35 lead.

The Lady Marauders pushed the lead to 39-35 with a pair of free throws, early in the fourth, but Jackson fought back to take a 40-39 lead, with 3:58 to play. The Ironladies led the rest of the way, using an 8-4 run to cap off the 48-43 win.

“The fourth quarter has to be the money time, and unfortunately for us, we’re still not there yet,” first-year MHS head coach Jarrod Kasun Said. “We have to learn how to win close games like that. Give Jackson credit, (Rebekah) Green played well. We’ll just come out next time and try to do better.”

JHS held a 38-25 rebounding advantage, including 10-to-5 on the offensive boards. The Lady Marauders committed 11 turnovers in the setback, while Jackson gave the ball away 15 times. Meigs also held a 13-to-5 assists advantage and a 9-to-8 edge in steals, but JHS blocked four shots, three more than MHS.

For the game, the Lady Marauders shot 16-of-52 (30.8 percent), including 6-of-20 (30 percent). Meanwhile, Jackson was 12-of-38 (31.6 percent) from the field, including 1-of-9 (11.1 percent). Meigs made 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) free throws, while Jackson was 23-of-36 (63.9 percent) from the line. The Ironladies made 14 of their first 15 free throw tries.

“When you move the ball and our offense is moving fluidly, then you can make shots,” Coach Kasun said of his team’s third quarter. “We were hitting open people, we were confident with our shots, and when you’re confident the ball goes in.

“We played well in stretches today,” Coach Kasun added. “You can’t come out in the first quarter and play the way we did, and you can’t end the way we did, and expect to win. Our girls didn’t quit and that’s all I can ask of them.”

The Lady Marauders were led by sophomore Marissa Noble with 12 points, all of which came in the second half. Kassidy Betzing scored 11 points and dished out six assists, while Madison Hendricks chipped in with seven points. Madison Fields marked five points and five rebounds in the setback, while Devin Humphreys and Danielle Morris both scored four points, with Humphreys pulling in a team-best six rebounds.

Fields led the MHS defense with four steals, while Betzing posted the lone blocked shot for the Maroon and Gold.

JHS junior Rebekah Green led the victors with 28 points, on five field goals and an 18-of-22 performance from the free throw line. Green finished with a double-double, pulling in 11 rebounds, to go with team-highs of three assists and three steals.

Deb Hill posted eight points and 13 rebounds for the Red and White, Amelia Davis added six points, while Emily Brown, Mariah Ridgeway and Olivia Carroll each chipped in with two points, with Carroll recording a game-best three rejections.

Meigs will resume Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Monday, when they visit Nelsonville-York. In total, MHS has four games scheduled next week, with three games in league play.

Meigs junior Madison Hendricks (center) drives between Ironladies Olivia Carroll (21) and Rebekah Green (right), during Jackson's 48-43 win at MHS, on Thursday. Meigs junior Devin Humphreys (40) shoots a layup over a Jackson's Ally Irwin. Meigs sophomore Marissa Noble (23) shoots over Jackson's Mariah Ridgeway. Meigs sophomore Kassidy Betzing (30) drives between Jackson's Olivia Carroll (21), Amelia Davis (12) and Deb Hill (44).