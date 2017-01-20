Lady Eagles sweep Federal Hocking, 51-36

STEWART, Ohio — Feeling right at home on the road.

The Eastern girls basketball team improved to 7-0 away from ‘The Nest’ this season, with a 51-36 triumph over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking, on Thursday night in McInturf Gymnasium.

The Lady Eagles (13-2, 9-1) bolted out to a 10-5 lead, eight minutes into play. Federal Hocking (7-8, 4-6) — which had its four-game winning streak come to an end with the setback — outscored EHS 11-to-10 in the second quarter to cut the Lady Eagle lead to four points, at 20-16.

Eastern outscored FHHS by a 13-to-9 count in the third period, pushing the EHS lead to 33-25 headed into the fourth. The Lady Eagles finished strong, outscoring their host 18-to-11 over the final eight minutes to seal the 51-36 victory.

The Lady Eagles outrebounded Federal Hocking 29-to-17, while holding a 17-to-8 advantage in assists and a 9-to-4 edge in steals. Eastern committed 12 turnovers in the win, while Federal Hocking gave the ball away 13 times.

Eastern shot 23-of-47 (48.9 percent) from the field, including 2-of-11 (18.2 percent) from three-point range. Federal Hocking made just 10-of-37 (27 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-21 (28.6 percent) from beyond the arc.

Both teams tried 12 free throws, with FHHS making 10, for 83.3 percent, and Eastern sinking just three, for an uncharacteristically low 25 percent.

EHS senior Laura Pullins recorded a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the victors. Jess Parker was next for the Lady Eagles with 12 points, Alyson Bailey added eight points and six assists, while Becca Pullins chipped in with seven points. Elizabeth Collins and Kaitlyn Hawk rounded out the EHS scoring with five and two points respectively.

Laura Pullins also led the Eastern defense, picking up four steals and one rejection.

Federal Hocking was led by Destiny Tabler with team-highs of 16 points, four rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot. Olivia Russell scored five points for the Maroon and Gold, Tamike Mayle and Kaylii McPherson both added four points, while Hannah Dunfee chipped in with three markers. Brittnie Jackson and Skylar Hatfield both scored two points in the setback, while Audrey Blake had a team-high three assists.

Eastern also defeated the Lady Lancers on December 7, by a 61-36 count in Tuppers Plains.

After hosting Miller on Saturday, the Lady Eagles return to action on Monday, at Southern.

