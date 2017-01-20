Golden Rockets edge Lady Raiders

WELLSTON, Ohio — Looks like the Lady Raiders weren’t part of the free-throw parade.

That’s because visiting River Valley shot three times as fewer foul shots than did the Wellston Lady Rockets, as the Raiders suffered a 46-44 loss on Thursday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division girls basketball tilt.

The Raiders raced out to a 15-8 advantage after the opening quarter, but the Golden Rockets returned the favor in the second period —winning the canto 15-7.

Both teams tied the third frame at 13-13, while Wellston clipped the Raiders 10-9 in the final stanza to gain the season split.

River Valley, in fact, won by a two-point 42-40 count on the Raiders’ home court on Dec. 8.

While both clubs connected for 15 total field goals, including a 5-1 edge in three-pointers for the Raiders, the Golden Rockets amassed 31 free throws — compared to only 10 for River Valley.

Wellston only made half of those freebies, but did mesh five more than the Raiders even attempted.

The Silver and Black was whistled for 23 fouls, while only 14 were called against the hosts.

Both squads struggled shooting and with turnovers — as River Valley was 15-of-58 (26-percent), while Wellston was 15-of-45 (33-percent).

The Lady Raiders rained in only five of 22 threes, while Jasmyn Wilson wound up with Wellston’s only triple.

The Blue and Gold attempted 11 treys.

River Valley was guilty of 23 turnovers, compared to 20 for the Rockets.

The loss left the Lady Raiders at 2-14 — and 2-5 in the TVC-Ohio.

Wellston, conversely, climbed to 5-8 —and won its first league duel in seven tries.

Jessica Steele, on five field goals and a perfect 5-of-5 free throws, led the Lady Raiders with 15 points.

She also ripped down 14 of River Valley’s 41 rebounds, while Maggie Campbell collected 10.

Erin Jackson and Jaden Neal netted 11 points apiece, as both finished with four field goals — while Jackson canned 2-of-3 free throws.

Neal notched three threes, while Jackson and Beth Gillman bagged one trifecta apiece.

Campbell, on a basket and two freebies, rounded out the Lady Raiders with four points.

Gillman and Steele dished out three assists apiece, while Jackson made two steals and Steele had two blocks.

Sydney Mullins, on eight buckets and 7-of-15 free throws, poured in 23 points to pace Wellston and all scorers.

Emily Kisor netted nine on a field goal and 7-of-8 foul shots, while Wilson wound up with seven points.

The Lady Raiders return home, and return to TVC-Ohio Division action, on Monday against Athens.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106