Panthers sweep Blue Angels

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Gallia Academy didn’t get out of the starting gate.

As a result, the visiting Blue Angels played from behind throughout — and ultimately lost to the Chesapeake Panthers 56-33 on Thursday night in an Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball tilt.

Chesapeake posted a 15-0 lead after the opening quarter, then pushed it to 18-0 before the Blue Angels finally got on the scoreboard.

Both teams tallied 11 points in the second stanza, but the Panthers maintained a 26-11 advantage at halftime.

Chesapeake pulled away in the third period, outscoring Gallia Academy 15-9 to lead 41-20.

The Panthers scored 15 more points in the final quarter, and completed the season sweep of the youthful Blue Angels.

Chesapeake, on Dec. 5, coasted to a 62-37 win over the Blue Angels in the OVC opener.

With the loss, Gallia Academy fell to 5-9 — and just 1-6 in the OVC.

The Panthers raised their record to 9-4 — and 5-3 in the league.

Chesapeake chalked up a 23-11 advantage in total field goals, as Natalee Hall —in returning from the flu —led all scorers with 18 points.

Hall hit for seven total field goals, and added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the way.

Of her high-point 18, 14 of those came in the second half.

Dominique Murphy, on five field goals, added 11 points — as Karli Davis, on four field goals, dropped in 10.

Murphy, Davis, Hall and Jozy Jones all made a three-point goal.

Carly Shriver sank four of Gallia Academy’s six three-pointers — including three in the second quarter en route to 13 points.

Hunter Copley, on two baskets and two tosses, chipped in six points —as Jenelle Stevens scored two field goals for four.

Abby Cremeans and Aubrey Unroe added a triple apiece, while Macey Siders with a bucket and Adrienne Jenkins with two foul shots rounded out the Blue and White.

The Blue Angels return to the road, and return to OVC action, on Monday night at Rock Hill.

