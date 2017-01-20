Hannan rolls past Eagles, 100-52

ASHTON, W.Va. — A night to remember.

The Hannan boys basketball team had four players reach double digits and all 10 roster members reached the scoring column Thursday night during a 100-52 triumph over visiting Elk Valley Christian in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Wildcats (4-8) snapped a two-game losing skid in style as the hosts scored at least 20 points in each quarter and had three players contribute at least 20 points apiece during the wire-to-wire victory.

HHS — which hit 10 trifectas and made 37 total field goals — hurried out to a slim 20-14 edge after eight minutes of play, but Malachi Cade netted 10 of his 18 first half points during a 26-9 second quarter surge that resulted in a comfortable 46-23 cushion at the break.

The Eagles were never closer the rest of the way as the Blue and White received 11 points from Dalton Coleman during a 26-14 third period surge that resulted in a 72-37 advantage headed into the finale.

Justis Powers Cupp and Luke Tilka drilled back-to-back trifectas at the 3:31 mark of the fourth, completing a 13-5 run that resulted in an 85-42 edge.

The Wildcats took their first 50-point lead at 97-46 as Logan Nibert converted a layup with 37 seconds left. Coleman nailed a top-of-the-key three-pointer 20 seconds later that pushed the hosts over the century mark with a 100-49 edge.

Hunter O’Connor drilled a three-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to wrap up the 48-point outcome.

After losing two players from the varsity roster earlier in the week, Hannan rebounded nicely to the adversity — particularly in the fact that two bench players scored the first points of their career.

Given the situation, fourth-year HHS coach Ross Thornton couldn’t have been more thrilled with his squad’s performance as the Wildcats picked up their first season sweep of the winter.

The Blue and White also claimed a much tougher 82-78 win at EVCS back on December 10.

“We have to take this one in a certain context. We only the won the first game by four points and we came in expecting a really tough game, but our guys really came in fired up and played one heck of a complete game,” Thornton said. “We were able to do a lot of positive things with a lot of different players … and that’s important because we are going to need all of these guys playing well for us to have success down the stretch run.

“You know, we’ve been on the wrong side of more than our fair share of these kind of outcomes, so it was nice to be on the right side for once. I’m proud of the guys, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

The Wildcats — who have now won six consecutive decisions over the Eagles — scored the most points for a Thornton-led team since Hannan defeated visiting Hundred 90-70 back on February 8, 2014.

Cade led the hosts with a game-high 27 points, followed by Coleman with 24 points and Corey Hudnall with 20 markers. Nibert was next with 10 points, while Chandler Starkey and Josh McCoy each contributed four markers.

Tilka, Powers Cupp and Matthew Qualls chipped in three points apiece for the victors, while Andrew Gillispie concluded the scoring with two markers. HHS was 16-of-28 at the free throw line for 57 percent.

The Eagles made only three of their 19 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 11-of-24 at the charity stripe for 46 percent.

O’Connor paced Elk Valley Christian with 19 points, followed by Ethan Woddard with 11 points and Caleb French with nine markers.

Jacob Legg and Nate Synor were next with respective tallies of five and four points, while Josiah Underwood and Jarrett York concluded things with two markers apiece.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Hannan sophomore Luke Tilka (44) releases a successful three-point attempt during the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest against Elk Valley Christian in Ashton, W.Va. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.21-HAN-Tilka.jpg Hannan sophomore Luke Tilka (44) releases a successful three-point attempt during the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest against Elk Valley Christian in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Hannan sophomore Andrew Gillispie (32) dribbles past a pair of Elk Valley Christian defenders during the second half of Thursday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.21-HAN-Gillispie.jpg Hannan sophomore Andrew Gillispie (32) dribbles past a pair of Elk Valley Christian defenders during the second half of Thursday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Hannan senior Corey Hudnall, left, releases an off-balance shot over an Elk Valley Christian defender during the second half of Thursday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.21-HAN-Hudnall.jpg Hannan senior Corey Hudnall, left, releases an off-balance shot over an Elk Valley Christian defender during the second half of Thursday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports