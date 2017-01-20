Golden Eagles roll Lady Rebels

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Unfortunately for the Lady Rebels, the number five was the order of the night.

Hindered by scoring in single digits, including only five points apiece in three of the four quarters, host South Gallia lost to the Belpre Golden Eagles 42-19 on Thursday night in a girls basketball bout.

Belpre outscored South Gallia 13-5 in the opening period, then amounted an 11-4 second-stanza advantage to lead 24-9 at halftime.

Both teams tied 5-5 in the third frame, before the Golden Eagles got rolling again with another 13-5 output.

With the loss, the Lady Rebels — playing their first tilt since Saturday’s (Jan. 14) 68-62 double-overtime epic against River Valley, fell to 3-10.

South Gallia, in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, is now 1-9.

Belpre, which defeated River Valley on Monday night in non-league, raised its record to 12-4 —and 9-2 in the league.

For the Lady Rebels, Erin Evans landed a three-point goal in the first quarter — to go along with a free throw apiece by Kiley Stapleton and Amaya Howell.

Stapleton and Christine Griffith then scored single baskets in the second stanza.

Griffith and Olivia Hornsby had buckets in the third frame —along with a free throw from Aaliyah Howell.

Griffith then scored a field goal in the fourth quarter, as Amaya Howell made 3-of-4 foul shots.

Cheyenne Barker, on six total field goals and 4-of-6 free throws, led the Lady Eagles and all scorers with 14 points.

She sank two of the club’s four threes — with the other two triples by Trinidy King and Kyanna Ray.

The Lady Rebels returned to the road, and returned to TVC-Hocking Division action, on Saturday at Waterford.

