Wahama 2nd at Winfield quad

MASON, W.Va. — The Wahama wrestling team finished behind only host Winfield during a quad match with the Generals, Buffalo and Chesapeake on Tuesday night in Putnam County.

The White Falcons — who are currently the 10th ranked Class A program in the state — came away from the four-team matchup individually with a combined 7-6 overall record, which included a trio of unbeaten grapplers.

Trevor Hunt was the lone WHS grappler to win two matches after going unbeaten at 120 pounds. Dalton Kearns (132) and Ethan Herdman (145) also came away with identical marks of 1-0.

Antonio Serevicz (195) and Braden Weaver (285) each went 1-1 in their respective weight classes, while Brady Powell finished 1-2 overall in three matches at 152 pounds.

Garrett Snouffer (132) and Shawn Taylor (145) also lost a match apiece at the event.

Buffalo came away with third place after defeating Chesapeake in their head-to-head contest.

Wahama senior Brady Powell gets a near fall on a Belpre opponent, during a 152-pound match, on January 11 in Mason. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.21-WAH-Powell.jpg Wahama senior Brady Powell gets a near fall on a Belpre opponent, during a 152-pound match, on January 11 in Mason. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports