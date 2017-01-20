Marauders wallop Wellston, 76-44

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — All 11 played, all 11 scored.

The Meigs boys basketball team had each of its 11 players reach the scoring column on Friday night in Meigs County, as the Marauders rolled to a 76-44 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Wellston.

The Marauders (9-6, 4-1) — who never trailed in the game — led 16-to-12, eight minutes into play. Both offense picked up in the second stanza, as Meigs outscored the Golden Rockets (3-10, 1-5) by a 25-21 count, to make the MHS lead 41-33 at halftime.

Meigs began the second half with an 8-0 run, pushing the advantage to 49-33. Wellston claimed five of the next seven points, but went scoreless for the rest of the third, as the Marauders pushed their lead to 62-38.

The Marauder defense forced 12 turnovers and held WHS to just six points in the finale, and the Maroon and Gold cruised to a 76-44 victory.

“It was a terrific team effort,” MHS head coach Ed Fry said. “(Wellston) really hurt us inside early, we adjusted our defense in the second half and I think that was a big part of us spurting out. The kids inside for them played really hard.”

This was the Marauders’ first game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium since December 20.

“It’s good to be back,” Coach Fry said. “We had eight straight away games, the kids went 6-2, and the two were very hard-fought losses. That’s a good testimony to their resiliency. Down the stretch, fresh legs are important, so we’re giving a day off here-and-there and I think that really helped us tonight.”

For the game, Meigs claimed a 35-to-33 rebounding advantage, with a 14-to-9 edge on the offensive glass. Wellston committed 30 turnovers in the setback, while Meigs gave the ball away 14 times. Meigs also held advantages in assists (18-to-12), steals (19-to-8) and blocked shots (5-to-4).

The Maroon and Gold were 28-of-70 (40 percent) from the field, including 11-of-27 (40.7 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Wellston was 19-of-48 (38.6 percent) from the field, including 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) from three-point range. Meigs made 9-of-13 (69.2 percent) free throw attempts, while WHS was 2-of-5 (40 percent) from the line.

The MHS offense was led by Christian Mattox, who sank five three-pointers en route to 22 points. MHS freshman Weston Baer scored 15 points in the win, Luke Musser added seven, while Zach Bartrum and Dillon Mahr both scored six points. Zach Helton and Jared Kennedy both marked four points, Bailey Caruthers chipped in with three, while Devon Hawley and Garrett Buckley finished with two points apiece.

Kennedy and Bartrum led Meigs on the glass with eight rebounds apiece, while Mahr and Mattox both dished out five assists. The Marauder defense was led by Mattox with four steals and Kennedy with three blocked shots.

The Golden Rockets were led by junior Matt Simpson with a double-double effort of 14 points and 13 rebounds. Hunter Whalen scored eight points for the Blue and Gold, Eddie Smith added six points, while Austin Sharp and Noah Henry both chipped in with two points.

Henry dished out a team-best five assists in the setback, while Decota McKenzie led the WHS defense with two steals and two rejections.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on February 10, in Wellston.

Both Wellston and Meigs face Alexander next, as the Golden Rockets host the Spartans on Tuesday, and the Marauders visit ‘The Alley’ on Friday.

