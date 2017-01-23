Lady Eagles roll past Miller, 62-27

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Now that’s making the most of your weekend.

The Eastern girls basketball team picked up its second largest victory of the season, on Saturday at ‘The Nest’, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Miller by a 62-27 count.

The Lady Eagles (14-2, 10-1 TVC Hocking) — winners of three straight — led 17-4 at the end of the opening stanza. Eastern pushed its lead to 34-11 by halftime, with a 17-to-7 second quarter spurt.

The Green, White and Gold went on an 18-to-7 run in the the third period and led 52-18 headed into the finale. EHS outscored the Lady Falcons (5-10, 4-7) by a 10-to-9 tally in the fourth quarter, capping off Eastern’s 62-27 victory.

The win is Eastern’s sixth straight within the TVC Hocking. Miller has now dropped back-to-back games overall and in the league. To this point in the season, this is the second largest margin of defeat for MHS.

Eastern senior Laura Pullins led all scorers with 25 points, followed by EHS sophomore Alyson Bailey with 14 points. Becca Pullins and Jess Parker both scored eight points for the victors, while Elizabeth Collins and Kaitlyn Hawk marked four and three points respectively.

Both Laura Pullins and Becca Pullins both connected on two three-pointers in the win, while Bailey and Hawk each made one trifecta. Miller came up empty from beyond the arc.

EHS made 6-of-9 free throws for 66.7 percent, while Miller was 9-of-15 from the line for 60 percent.

Haille Joseph led the Lady Falcons with seven points, followed by Olivia Houk with six and Ashley Spencer with five. Next for MHS was Autumn McFann with four points, followed by Lacey Alexander with three and Sierra Banik with two.

Eastern also defeated the Lady Falcons on December 8, by a 56-36 count, in Hemlock.

After visiting Southern on Monday, the Lady Eagles will return to ‘The Nest’ on Thursday, when Wahama visits. After hosting Belpre on Monday, MHS will be back on the road, visiting Berne Union on Wednesday.

