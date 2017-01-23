Belpre knocks off White Falcons

MASON, W. Va. — Simply put, the Golden Eagles flew higher than the White Falcons in the second half.

That’s because, in being outscored 36-21 in the second 16 minutes, the host Wahama White Falcons were upended by Belpre 57-50 on Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division boys basketball tilt at Gary Clark Court.

While Wahama won the opening two quarters, including the second stanza 13-7 to lead 29-22 at halftime — the Golden Eagles amassed 22 fourth-period points to pull out the win.

Belpre, by winning the third frame 14-9, got to within 38-35 — before stymieing the White Falcons to only a dozen points in the final period.

The Golden Eagles edged Wahama 23-20 in total field goals, while the White Falcons shot a poor 44-percent (7-of-16) from the free-throw line.

With the win, Belpre raised its record to 5-9 — and 5-4 in the TVC-Hocking.

The loss left Wahama at 5-7 — and 4-5 in the league.

Noah Litchfield led the White Falcons with a game-high 20 points, pouring in nine field goals and 2-of-5 free throws.

Travis Kearns, on four field goals, netted nine points— while Mason Hildreth (eight points) and Philip Hoffman (seven points) had three field goals and one free throw apiece.

Kearns and Hildreth hit one three-pointer apiece — along with one and a freebie from Jacob Lloyd (four points).

Randy Lantz landed a pair of free throws for the only other Wahama points.

The Golden Eagles’ Mythius Houghton had three baskets and 8-of-10 foul shots for 14 points, while Deijon Bedgood and Nate Godfrey each scored six buckets and a free throw for 13.

Logan Adams, Ryan Simoniette and Brandon Simoniette sank two field goals apiece for four points, while Cole Knotts knocked in a three and Jesse Collins collected a two.

The White Falcons return to TVC-Hocking Division action tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 24) — when they travel to Southern.

