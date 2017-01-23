Browning, Carpenter lead Rio T&F at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Katie Browning posted a second-place finish in the women’s pole vault, while Kameron Carpenter recorded a third-place showing in the men’s 5,000-meter run at Saturday’s Wake Forest Invitational at the JDL Fast Track.

Browning, a junior from Athens, Ohio, cleared 3.60 meters to grab a runner-up finish in the 15-athlete field.

Nearly all of the competitors represented NCAA Division I schools.

Carpenter, a sophomore from Newark, Ohio, finished in a time of 15:52.20 to take third place among the 12 competitors in the event.

The invitational was not a team scored event.

Rio Grande took a handful of student-athletes representing both its men’s and women’s teams to the meet.

In addition to Browning and Carpenter, athletes representing the RedStorm posted five other top 10 finishes.

Sophomore Connor Messer tied for fifth place in the men’s pole vault after clearing 3.95m, while the men’s 4×400 team — comprised of junior Clinton Campbell, sophomore Brandon Massey, sophomore Ben Martinez and sophomore Phil Colbert — took sixth place after crossing the finish line in 3:28.10.

The list of superlatives also included Massey, who placed fourth in the men’s 400-meter dash with a time of 50.47; senior Blake Freed, who was ninth in the men’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:03.60; and sophomore Nikola Andjelic, who tied for ninth in the men’s high jump with an effort covering 1.85m.

Rio Grande will return to action this weekend, competing at Findlay University on Friday and Saturday.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for The University of Rio Grande