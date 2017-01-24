Lady Marauders fall at Nelsonville-York, 56-40

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — So much for second chances.

The Meigs girls basketball team — which lost to Nelsonville-York on December 12, by a 41-30 count in Rocksprings — fell to 0-2 against the Lady Buckeyes, as the NYHS claimed a 56-40 decision, in Monday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division showdown in Athens County.

The Lady Marauders (6-8, 3-3 TVC Ohio) stumbled out of the gates, falling behind by an 11-4 clip, eight minutes into play. Nelsonville-York (13-4, 6-2) pushed its lead as high as 17, at 23-6, in the second quarter. However, Meigs finished the half with a 10-2 run, trimming its deficit to 25-16 at halftime.

NYHS outscored the Maroon and Gold by a 15-13 clip in the third quarter, extending the lead to 40-29. The Lady Buckeyes finished strong, capping off the 56-40 victory with a 16-to-11 fourth quarter run.

Nelsonville-York outrebounded Meigs by a 23-to-21 clip, while holding a 15-to-11 assists edge, a 14-to-5 steals advantage and a 4-to-3 edge in blocked shots. NYHS committed 13 turnovers in the win, while the Lady Marauders gave the ball away 21 times.

The Maroon and Gold shot 13-of-29 (44.8 percent) from the field, including 2-of-11 (18.2 percent) from three-point range. Nelsonville-York was 19-of-45 (42.2 percent) from the field, including 8-of-21 (38.1 percent) from deep. MHS was 12-of-19 (63.2 percent) from the free throw line, while the Lady Buckeyes were 10-of-12 (83.3 percent) from the stripe.

MHS sophomore Kassidy Betzing led the Lady Marauder offense with 14 points and six assists, followed by Marissa Noble with nine points. Betzing and Noble each made one three-pointer for the guests.

Alli Hatfield scored six points in the setback, Devin Humphreys added four points and a team-best six rebounds, while Madison Hendricks chipped in with three points. Madison Fields and Courtney Jones rounded out the MHS scoring with two points apiece.

Betzing also led the MHS defense with three steals, while Humphreys, Danielle Morris and Bre Colburn each blocked a shot.

Nelsonville-York was led by Jessie Addis with 19 points, followed by Joscelyn Heller with 11 points. Sam Taylor posted eight points and a game-high seven rebounds, Mary Kate McCulloch added seven points, while Camrin Dupler scored five. Kyla Henderson, Sindey Fick and Joanna Breeze each scored two points for NYHS, with Fick posting team-highs of six assists and six steals. Taylor and McCulloch both blocked two shots in the win.

Meigs will try to end its four-game losing skid on Wednesday, when Vinton County visits Rocksprings for a game that was originally scheduled for January 5.

