Blue Angels outlast Rock Hill in OT

PEDRO, Ohio — It took an extra few minutes, but the Blue Angels successfully scaled Rock Hill.

That’s because visiting Gallia Academy, after its late five-point lead in regulation evaporated, prevailed 58-57 in overtime over the Rock Hill Redwomen on Monday night in an Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball tilt.

The contest was tied 11-11 after the opening quarter, then Rock Hill held leads of 25-24 at halftime — and 38-36 following three stanzas.

The Blue Angels amounted a 53-48 advantage in the final few minutes of regulation, but the Redwomen rallied to force overtime —hitting a two-point shot at the buzzer.

Gallia Academy then won the overtime period by a 5-4 count.

Hunter Copley, who connected for all five of the Blue Angels’ three-pointers, poured in 17 points to pace the winners.

Alex Barnes added 13 points and Adrienne Jenkins a dozen, as the Blue Angels (2-6 OVC) amassed only their second OVC win in eight tries.

The Redwomen fell to 2-7 in the league —as both clubs are now 6-9.

Jenelle Stevens with eight points, Carly Shriver with six and Abby Cremeans with two rounded out the Blue and White scoring.

The win also earned the Blue Angels a season split with Rock Hill, as Gallia Academy’s only other OVC victory is against Portsmouth (56-45).

Gallia Academy returns home, and returns to OVC action, on Thursday night against Ironton.

