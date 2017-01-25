Bulldogs bully River Valley

THE PLAINS, Ohio — For the Raiders, this was not a good game of “Catch-22”.

That’s because the host Athens Bulldogs, bolstered by 22 points apiece in each of the opening two quarters, bullied River Valley 81-47 on Tuesday night inside McAfee Gymnasium in The Plains.

The Bulldogs blitzed the Raiders 22-6 in the first period, then doubled up River Valley 22-11 in the second stanza to lead 44-17 at halftime.

While the Raiders recorded 19 points in the third frame, Athens only added to its advantage —scoring 24 points to lead 68-36.

With the lopsided loss, River Valley fell victim to an Athens season sweep — as the Bulldogs bulldozed the Raiders 71-30 on Dec. 9.

Tuesday’s loss left the Raiders at 6-11 — and only 1-6 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.

Athens, as part of a three-way tie in the loss column for the league lead, improved to 5-1 — part of 8-5 overall.

The Bulldogs simply dominated the contest from start to finish —and easily controlled all of the statistics.

The Green and Gold shot 46-percent (32-of-69) from the field, out-rebounded River Valley by more than a 2-to-1 (48-21) margin, amassed 19 assists and forced 19 turnovers, and also made off with 13 steals.

In addition, as River Valley shot just 33-percent (18-of-54), the Bulldogs made more free throws (13) than the Raiders even attempted (10).

Athens amounted a 32-18 advantage in total field goals.

Griffin Lutz, the reigning Southeast District Division II Player of the Year, landed 21 points to pace all scorers — on 10 total field goals and a free throw.

Lutz also dished out eight assists and collected four steals.

Robert Dickelman —on five field goals and 3-of-3 foul shots — dropped in 13 points, and also ripped down 14 rebounds.

Justin Hynes, on four baskets and 4-of-6 free throws, had 12 —while Dalton Cozart, on two twos and two threes, canned 10.

Logan Maxfield mustered four field goals for nine points, as Eli Chubb chalked up a pair of three-pointers.

Jacob Dovenbarger, on six total field goals and a freebie, led the Raiders with 16 points.

Jarret McCarley made three baskets and 2-of-2 foul shots for 10, as Dovenbarger drained three triples while McCarley made another two.

Dustin Barber, on three field goals including the club’s other trey, and Jacob Campbell — on four buckets —added eight points apiece.

Tre Craycraft and Patrick Brown, on a field goal apiece, and Layne Fitch — with a free throw —rounded out the Raider scoring.

River Valley returns home, and returns to TVC-Ohio Division action, on Friday night against Wellston.

