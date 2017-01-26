Raiders split at OHSAA D3 Duals

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — What the Raiders did to Crooksville, host Nelsonville-York turned the trick on River Valley.

As a result, River Valley — wrestling in Wednesday’s Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III Duals Team Tournament — split its pair of matches.

In the semifinals of the Region 22 quarterfinals, the fourth-seeded Raiders defeated fifth-seeded Crooksville 48-28, but then lost to the top-seeded Nelsonville-York Buckeyes 48-36 in the finals inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium in Nelsonville.

River Valley captured seven six-point victories against the Ceramics — five via pin and a pair by forfeit.

Grant Gilmore — in the 170-pound weight class — and Eric Weber, at 160 pounds, pinned their opponents in the first period.

Jacob Edwards at 120, Derek Johnson at 182 and Robert Drummond at heavyweight all won by pinfall in the second two minutes.

The Raiders’ two forfeit wins were by Jeremiah Dobbins at 138 and Joseph Burns at 126.

There was a double forfeit at 106 pounds, as the Ceramics claimed four pinfalls, a forfeit (113) and a major decision (220).

Against the Buckeyes, River Valley’s victories — all five of them — were by forfeit.

Picking up the six points apiece were Edwards at 113, Dobbins at 138, Weber at 160, Drummond at heavyweight and Nathan Michael at 145.

Nelsonville-York’s nine wins came courtesy of seven pinfalls and a pair of six-point forfeits (106 and 132).

The Buckeyes are the defending Tri-Valley Conference champions.

