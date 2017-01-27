Raiders down Ironmen in dual

BIDWELL, Ohio — Bolstered by victories in eight weight classes, host River Valley defeated the Jackson Ironmen 42-32 on Thursday evening in a dual wrestling match.

The Raiders won eight outcomes including four by pinfall, and took two tilts via forfeit — along with a pair of three-point decisions.

The Ironmen, on the other hand, captured the other six contests —including a pair of pins and two forfeit triumphs.

For the Raiders, Joseph Burns in the 120-pound weight class, Eric Weber at 160, Derek Johnson at 182 and Dakota Doss at 220 all won with pins.

Jacob Edwards at 113 and Coalton Burns at 126 both won with forfeits.

At 138 pounds, Jeremiah Dobbins edged Jackson’s Kyle Kirby by a 5-3 decision — and Grant Gilmore gained a 9-2 triumph over the Ironmen’s Deandre Keels at 170.

For the Ironmen, Billy Cooper in two minutes and Brennen Greene in three minutes managed pinfall victories — while Austin Van Allen at 106 and Brandon Queen at 132 picked up forfeit wins.

Spencer Johnson, at 152 pounds, earned a 22-3 five-point technical fall over River Valley’s Joseph Dale.

In the heavyweight bout, Jackson’s Steven Snyder edged River Valley’s Robert Drummond in overtime —by a narrow 8-6 decision.

River Valley senior Grant Gilmore (top) gained a 9-2 decision over Jackson's Deandre Keels as part of Thursday's dual wrestling match at River Valley High School.