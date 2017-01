The Point Pleasant wrestling program recognized its former athletes during ‘halftime’ of Thursday night’s non-conference dual match against East Fairmont. After the seventh individual match of the evening was completed, there was a break in the action and all former Big Black grapplers in attendance were recognized during the Alumni Night ceremony — ranging in graduating members from just last year to the 1970s. PPHS, however, suffered a 42-27 setback to the visiting Bees. (Submitted photo)

http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.28-PP-Group.jpg