Wildcats sweep South Gallia, 77-54

WATERFORD, Ohio — A 44-19 surge through the middle quarters ultimately allowed host Waterford to remain unbeaten in league play Friday night following a 77-54 victory over the South Gallia boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at the Cooper Annex in Washington County.

The visiting Rebels (2-13, 1-9 TVC Hocking) kept things close through eight minutes of play as the Wildcats (10-3, 10-0) jumped out to a slim 17-12 first quarter advantage, but the Green and White erupted in the second frame as seven different players scored during a 26-15 run that gave WHS a 43-27 halftime lead.

The hosts kept that momentum moving forward in the second half as Jordan Welch scored eight points as part of an 18-4 third quarter charge that resulted in a comfortable 61-31 cushion headed into the finale.

Caleb Henry scored seven points and Curtis Haner added six points for SGHS during a 23-16 fourth quarter run, but the Red and Gold’s rally ultimately ran out of time in the 23-point outcome.

The Rebels netted four of their 18 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 14-of-17 at the free throw line for 82 percent.

Josh Henry led South Gallia with 18 points, with 12 of those coming in the first half. Caleb Henry was next with 16 points, while Haner and Austin Stapleton respectively chipped in eight and six markers.

Eli Ellis, Joey Woodall and Austin Day rounded out the Rebel tally with two points apiece.

Waterford made four of their 28 total field goals from three-point range and also went 17-of-21 at the charity stripe for 33 percent.

Welch led the hosts with a game-high 20 points, followed by Bryce Hilverding with 15 points and Tyler McCutcheon with a dozen markers. Travis Pottmeyer also reached double digits for the victors with 10 points.

Isaac Huffman and Riley Burns were next with five points apiece and Austin Pyatt chipped in four markers. Clayton Campbell, Teddy Smith and Andrew Thieman rounded out the scoring with two points each.

Waterford also claimed a season sweep of SGHS after posting a 62-42 decision in Mercerville back on December 16.

The Rebels — who have now dropped two straight decisions — return to action Tuesday when they host Federal Hocking in a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

