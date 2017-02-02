Lady Flyers sweep Hannan

IRONTON, Ohio — While winter is a time for single-digit temperatures, it is not a good time for single-digit points.

Unfortunately for the Hannan Lady Wildcats, they never reached double digits in any of the four quarters on Wednesday — and lost at Ironton St. Joseph 59-29 in a girls basketball tilt.

The Flyers flew out to a 17-5 first-quarter cushion, then extended their advantage to 27-12 at halftime.

St. Joseph kept pulling away in the third period, winning that frame 19-8 to make it 46-20 following three.

Hannan had nine points in the final stanza, but the Flyers finished with 13 for the 30-point victory.

With the loss, the Lady Wildcats fell to 2-13 — and fell victim to a season sweep by St. Joseph.

Hannan also lost to the Female Flyers, 47-28, back on Dec. 7.

Ironton St. Joseph evened its record to 10-10.

The Flyers doubled up the Wildcats in total field goals 24-12, and made 10 free throws out of 14 attempts.

Julie Frazier — on three field goals and 4-of-4 free throws — led the Lady Wildcats with 10 points.

She scored all 10 of her markers in the second half.

Madison Staggs scored four of the team’s five first-period points, and ended up with six.

Bailey Tolliver tallied Hannan’s only three-point goal, and added a two-pointer for five points.

Cassidy Duffer, Lindsey Holley, Pam Oches and Maggie Waugh each had one field goal.

Morgan Turner, on five field goals including the club’s only three, led the Female Flyers with 13 points.

Megan Riley and Grace Miller, on four field goals and four made free throws, tossed in a dozen.

Ashlee Blankenship, on three second-stanza buckets, chipped in six points.

Hannan hosts Fairview (Ky.) for its next affair on Monday (Feb. 6).

