Patriots upend Point Pleasant, 61-50

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Visiting Calvary Baptist Academy hit a dozen trifectas and used a 19-8 third quarter surge to ultimately pull away Thursday night for a 61-50 victory over the Point Pleasant boys basketball team during a non-conference matchup in The Dungeon in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (10-5) appeared ready from the start as the hosts stormed out to a 12-6 advantage after eight minutes of play, but the Patriots (23-3) countered with five three-pointers as part of a 20-16 second quarter run that closed their halftime deficit down to 28-26.

CBA netted eight field goals — including a trio of trifectas — during its pivotal third period run that turned a two-point deficit into a comfortable 45-36 cushion headed into the finale.

The Red, White and Blue closed regulation by hitting four trifectas and converting 4-of-5 free throw attempts as part of a 16-14 spurt to wrap up the 11-point contest.

PPHS coach Josh Williams was not pleased with the final outcome, mainly because of the events that led up to the start of Thursday night’s encounter.

As Williams noted, the film session on CBA earlier in the week apparently wasn’t taken as serious as it should have been. By night’s end, however, the Patriots had Point Pleasant’s complete attention — and by then it was too late.

And, as Williams also noted, the Big Blacks still haven’t reached a point where they can just show up and pick up wins — especially against teams with twice as many victories.

“As a team, I just felt that we didn’t show up tonight. Give credit to Calvary, but I just don’t think that we played with any heart or passion,” Williams said. “Honestly, we played like boys tonight instead of men … and they have 20 wins for a reason. We found that out the hard way.

“We apparently still have to learn to respect every opponent and we still have a long ways to go. Hopefully we will learn from this one because we don’t deserve to wear the jerseys if this is how we are going to go about playing the game the rest of the year.”

Point Pleasant made six of its 18 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 6-of-12 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Cason Payne led the hosts with 17 points, followed by Douglas Workman with 11 points and Will Harbour with nine markers.

Braydon Ralbusky was next with four points, while Parker Rairden and Matthew Martin each contributed three markers. Austin Liptrap and Trace Derenberger rounded out the Point tally with respective efforts of two points and one point.

Calvary Baptist Academy made 12 of its 22 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 5-of-7 at the charity stripe for 71 percent.

Justice Hutchison paced CBA with a game-high 19 points, followed by Carson Taylor with 17 points and Zach Spears with 12 markers. Luke Pauley and Andrew Quinlan completed the winning tally with respective efforts of 11 points and two points.

The Big Blacks travel to Ravenswood on Saturday night for a non-conference matchup at 7:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant senior Braydon Ralbusky (10) guards a Calvary Baptist Academy player during the first half of Thursday night's non-conference boys basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Point Pleasant defenders Trace Derenberger, left, and Douglas Workman (22) apply pressure to Calvary Baptist Academy's Justice Hutchison (54) during the first half of Thursday night's non-conference boys basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va.