Lady Falcons fall at Federal Hocking, 79-9

STEWART, Ohio — So much for gracious hosts.

The Wahama girls basketball team suffered a 79-9 setback at the hands of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking, on Saturday in McInturf Gymnasium.

The Lady Lancers (11-9, 7-7 TVC Hocking) — winners of four straight — outscored Wahama (2-17, 0-14) by a 21-2 clip in the opening quarter. FHHS extended its lead to 48-5 by halftime and 68-7 by the end of the third quarter. The Lady Lancers capped off the 79-9 victory with an 11-2 run.

Federal Hocking held a 38-to-15 advantage in rebounds and a 15-to-2 advantage in steals. The Lady Lancers committed just four turnovers and dished out 17 assists, while Wahama gave the ball away 21 times and failed to record an assist. Both teams blocked two shots.

The Lady Falcons shot 4-of-32 (12.5 percent) from the field, including 0-of-5 from three-point range. Meanwhile, Federal Hocking was 36-of-59 (61.1 percent) from the field, including 1-of-9 (11.1 percent) from deep. From the free throw line, Wahama shot 1-of-2 (50 percent) and Federal Hocking shot (54.5 percent).

Maddy VanMatre led the Lady Falcons with six points and seven rebounds. Nena Hunt recorded two points and two blocked shots for WHS, while Gracie VanMeter added one point.

Federal Hocking was led by Destiny Tabler with 24 points and six assists. With a bucket late in the third quarter, Tabler became the first Lady Lancer since Iris Butcher, in 2009, to reach the 1,000-point plateau for a career. Tabler now has 1,001 career points.

Kaylli McPherson, Hannah Dunfee and Tamika Mayle each scored 11 points in the win, Brittnie Jackson and Skylar Hatfield both added six, while Ashlynn Jarvis scored five points. McKenna Roush marked three points for the victors, while Miranda Scott posted two points and a team-best three steals. McPherson led FHHS on the glass with five rebounds.

Wahama hosted Federal Hocking on Monday, in the rematch. The Lady Falcons will visit Waterford, on Thursday.

