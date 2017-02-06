Blue Devils burn Coal Grove, 61-35

CENTENARY, Ohio — Just four quarters of solid basketball.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team outscored Ohio Valley Conference guest Coal Grove in every quarter, on Friday night in Gallia County, as the Blue Devils roared to 61-35 victory for their sixth straight win.

Gallia Academy (12-4, 8-2 OVC) led 18-to-12 eight minutes into play and extended the lead to 15 points, at 34-19, by halftime. The Blue Devils outscored Coal Grove (6-11, 2-8) 15-to-10 in the third quarter and 12-to-6 in the fourth, capping off the 61-35 GAHS victory.

GAHS senior Miles Cornwell led the Blue and White with 24 points, coming on six three-pointers and a trio of two-point field goals. Next for the Blue Devils was Evan Wiseman with 13 points, followed by Justin McClelland with nine and Zach Loveday with six. Cory Call and Kaden Thomas rounded out the Blue Devil scoring with five and four points respectively.

Coal Grove was led by Jordan Case and Aaron Music with nine points each. Mark Sites scored seven points for the Hornets, Alijah Rowan and Cory Borders both added three, while Jeb Jones and Jaylen McKenzie chipped in with two points apiece.

The Blue Devils will be back in action on Tuesday, at South Point.

