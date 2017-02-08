Marauders roll Nelsonville-York, 80-53

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Marauders put on a clinic in offensive efficiency.

The Meigs boys basketball team made shot over 52 percent from the field, dished out 22 assists and had just five turnovers on Tuesday night in Ben Wagner Gymnasium, as the Marauders marched to an 80-53 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Nelsonville-York.

The Marauders (11-8, 6-3 TVC Ohio) outscored the Buckeyes (10-10, 1-9) by a 13-to-8 clip over the first eight minutes of play. MHS went on a 23-to-15 second quarter run, and the Maroon and Gold took a 36-23 lead into the break.

Nelsonville-York outscored its guest by a narrow 18-to-17 clip in the third quarter, cutting the Meigs lead to 12 points, at 53-41, headed into the finale.

The Marauders finished strong, outscoring the Buckeyes 27-to-12 over the final eight minutes, to seal the 80-53 win.

The Buckeyes won the rebounding battle by a 27-23 count, but committed 19 turnovers and dished out 14 assists in the setback. Meigs claimed advantages in steals (13-to-4) and blocked shots (3-to-1).

The Maroon and Gold made 30-of-57 (52.6 percent) field goal attempts, including 10-of-30 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc. NYHS was 21-of-42 (50 percent) from the field, including 5-of-17 (29.4 percent) from deep. From the line, Meigs was 10-of-15 (66.7 percent) and Nelsonville-York was 6-of-12 (50 percent).

Meigs had 10 players mark in the scoring column, including four reaching double digits.

MHS junior Christian Mattox led the victors with 14 points, followed by Luke Musser and Weston Baer with 12 each. T.J. Williams posted 11 points, Dillon Mahr added nine, while Jared Kennedy and Zach Bartrum both scored eight points. Bailey Caruthers, Zach Helton and Devon Hawley rounded out the Marauder scoring with two points apiece.

Kennedy led Meigs on the glass with seven boards, while Bartrum recorded a game-best six assists. Baer and Mattox both came up with three steals for the MHS defense, while Kennedy blocked three shots.

Aron Davis led the Buckeyes with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Next was Ethan Bohyer with 14 points and eight boards, followed by Justin Perry with 10 points and four assists.

Levi Wickmann and Ronnie Wend both scored four points in the setback, while Reece Robson had one point. Wickmann led the NYHS defense with two steals and a blocked shot, while Wend added two steals.

The Marauders also defeated Nelsonville-York on December 20, by a 69-30 count, in Rocksprings.

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as Meigs visits Wellston and Nelsonville-York hosts River Valley.

