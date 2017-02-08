Lady Defenders avenge Calvary, 46-25

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team held visiting Calvary Baptist Academy to single digits in each of the four quarters of play Tuesday night en route to a 46-25 victory in a non-conference matchup in the Old French City.

The Lady Defenders (6-8) led wire-to-wire in picking up their third consecutive win as the hosts shot 35 percent from the field and managed double digits in each of the four periods of action.

OVCS received a pair of Katie Bradley trifectas in the opening quarter en route to an early 10-2 advantage, then Emily Childers scored seven points as part of a 13-8 charge that resulted in a 23-10 lead at the break.

Rachel Sargent scored six points as part of a 10-8 third quarter run that resulted in a 33-18 cushion headed into the finale, then the hosts netted 7-of-8 free throw attempts as part of a 13-7 run to close out regulation for the 21-point triumph.

With the win, Ohio Valley Christian avenged a 31-23 setback to the Lady Patriots (8-13) back on December 2 in Hurricane.

The Lady Defenders connected on 17-of-49 shot attempts overall, which included a 4-of-14 effort from behind the arc for 29 percent. The hosts were also 8-of-10 at the free throw line for 80 percent.

Sargent and Childers both paced OVCS with 13 points apiece, followed by Bradley with 10 markers. Kristen Durst and Cori Hutchison were next with four points apiece, while Lala Hurlow completed the scoring with two markers.

Sargent and Durst each hauled in six rebounds apiece, with Sargent also chipping in five blocked shots. Olivia Neal also dished out a team-high three assists.

Jancee Crotts led Calvary Baptist Academy with 13 points, with eight of those coming in the second quarter. Hannah Bailey was next with five markers, while Madison Smith and Kaitlyn Richards each added three points.

Hannah Holstein concluded the visiting tally with one point. The Lady Patriots were 3-of-9 at the charity stripe for 33 percent.

