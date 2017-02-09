Rio Grande recognizes milestone duo

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande women’s basketball seniors Brooke Marcum and Sharday Baines both eclipsed milestone marks in their respective careers recently.

Marcum, a center from Vinton, Ohio, became just the third member of the program’s 1,000-rebound club in the RedStorm’s 93-82 win over Asbury University on Jan. 24.

She pulled in her noteworthy carom early in the third quarter to join former Rio standouts Alkia Fountain (1,196) and Karley Mohler (1,110) at the top of the program’s all-time leading rebounders list.

The trio are also the only players in program history with at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Marcum scored her 1,000th point in a win over Brescia University on Jan. 6.

Baines, a guard from East Cleveland, Ohio, surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her in career in Rio’s 96-75 rout of Cincinnati Christian University on Jan. 28.

She entered the contest needing eight points for her milestone mark — a mark which came on a jumper with 7:48 left to play.

She became the 28th player in school history to join the 1,000-point club.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director of The University of Rio Grande

Rio Grande seniors Sharday Baines (left) and Brooke Marcum (right) are presented with commemorative basketballs by head coach David Smalley after each reached a milestone mark in their collegiate career recently. Baines scored her 1,000th point on Jan. 28 and Marcum snared her 1,000th rebound on Jan. 24. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.10-URG-Honorees.jpg Rio Grande seniors Sharday Baines (left) and Brooke Marcum (right) are presented with commemorative basketballs by head coach David Smalley after each reached a milestone mark in their collegiate career recently. Baines scored her 1,000th point on Jan. 28 and Marcum snared her 1,000th rebound on Jan. 24. Submitted Photo