Markins signs with SSU women’s golf team

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — On Tuesday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, MHS senior Mersadies Markins signed her letter of intent to join the Shawnee State women’s golf team.

“It means a lot, because I actually like playing golf and the opportunity to go out and meet other people while playing golf,” Markins said. “Shawnee State is actually home, because I grew up around that area. It’s nice to go back and be at home.”

Markins, a two-year golfer for the Lady Marauders, fired a 128 at the Division II sectional at Hocking Hills Golf Course this past fall, a 24 stroke improvement from the previous season.

“I’m excited for her, she’s actually done all of this on her own, she’s made the contacts and got out there,” Lady Marauders head coach B.J. Nicholson said. “This is her goal and she’s pushing forward toward it and you don’t get that a lot of times.”

In addition to her two seasons golfing the Meigs, Markins competed in the Frank Capehart Tri-County Junior Golf League, in the summer.

This will be the second season for women’s golf at Shawnee State. The Bears are coached by Dave Hopkins, who was a four-year assistant coach for the SSU men’s golf team, prior to becoming the head coach.

Markins noted that she’s excited to play new courses while golfing for the Bears. Mersadies plans on majoring in business at SSU.

Markins is the second Lady Marauder to join the SSU golf team, joining 2015 MHS graduate Victoria Walker.

On Tuesday at Meigs High School, Mersadies Markins signed her letter of intent to join the Shawnee State women’s golf team. Sitting in the front, from left, are Mersadies Markins and her mother Kelli Markins. Standing in the back are MHS Assistant Principal Rick Blaettnar, MHS Principal Travis Abbott, Meigs boys golf coach Tom Cremeans, Meigs girls gold coach B.J. Nicholson, and Marauders Athletic Director Steven Wood. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.10-MHS-Markins.jpg On Tuesday at Meigs High School, Mersadies Markins signed her letter of intent to join the Shawnee State women’s golf team. Sitting in the front, from left, are Mersadies Markins and her mother Kelli Markins. Standing in the back are MHS Assistant Principal Rick Blaettnar, MHS Principal Travis Abbott, Meigs boys golf coach Tom Cremeans, Meigs girls gold coach B.J. Nicholson, and Marauders Athletic Director Steven Wood. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Mersadies Markins putts on the ninth green at the Meigs County Golf course, during a match in her junior season, on August 25, 2015. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.10-wo-SSU-Mersadies.jpg Mersadies Markins putts on the ninth green at the Meigs County Golf course, during a match in her junior season, on August 25, 2015. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports