Southern sweeps Lancers, 65-23

RACINE, Ohio — A good night on the home front.

The Southern boys basketball team had nine different players reach the scoring column and limited visiting Federal Hocking to single digits in each of the four quarters of play Tuesday night during a 65-23 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Meigs County.

The Tornadoes (9-9, 8-5 TVC Hocking) jumped out to a 16-8 edge after eight minutes of play, then used a 38-8 surge over the next two frames to all but seal the deal on the triumphant outcome.

The hosts made an impressive 18-4 surge in the second canto to secure a 34-12 halftime advantage, then the Purple and Gold got six points from Dylan Smith during a 20-4 third quarter run that led to a comfortable 54-16 cushion headed into the finale.

The Lancers (0-20, 0-14) put together their most competitive period down the stretch, but SHS still won the fourth by an 11-8 count that also wrapped up 42-point outcome.

Southern also claimed a season sweep of FHHS after posting a 61-25 decision in Stewart in the season opener back on December 6.

The Tornadoes connected on 28-of-65 field goal attempts for 43 percent, including a 4-of-17 effort from behind the arc for 24 percent. The hosts were also 5-of-9 at the free throw line for 56 percent.

Crenson Rogers led SHS with a game-high 15 points, with 10 of those coming in the first half. Trey McNickle was next with 13 points, followed by Smith with 10 points and Weston Thorla with six markers.

Tylar Blevins, Blake Johnson and Kody Greene each chipped in five points, while Alex VanMeter completed the winning tally with two markers.

Rogers led the hosts with six rebounds and also joined Thorla and Smith with four steals apiece. Smith also dished put a team-best three assists. Southern also committed only nine turnovers in the win.

Jared Hawk paced FHHS with six points and Canyon Jarvis was next with five points, followed by Walker Church with four markers. The guests made only 11 field goals and also went 2-of-8 at the charity stripe for 25 percent.

