Eastern competes in Falcon Invitational

RUSHVILLE, Ohio — The Lady Eagles placed third, while the Eastern boys track and field team finished 11th in the Falcon Invitational, on Saturday at Fairfield Union High School.

The girls team competition was won by Sheridan with a total of 89. Fairfield Union was second with 86, followed by Eastern — which won four individual events — with 82. A total of 15 teams scored in the girls competition.

EHS senior Laura Pullins won two events for the Lady Eagles, claiming the title in the 200-meter dash and the high jump. In the dash, Pullins’ time of 28.10 was .15 faster than second place, while the EHS senior’s jump of 5 feet, 2 inches was six inches better than the competition.

Pullins claimed second in the 400m dash with a time of 1:03.27, exactly two seconds behind the pace.

Fellow EHS senior Alia Hayes was victorious in the discus throw, tossing 121 feet, 6 inches, 2-4 farther than the closest competitor. Hayes wasn’t finished, as she took fourth in the shot put, with a distance of 32-2.25.

EHS junior Jessica Cook won the 800m run with a time of 2:26.38, with the closest competitor finishing at an even 1:29.00.

Eastern’s Sabrina Lauer finished third in the discus throw, with a distance of 98-6, while Ally Durst claimed sixth in 1600m run, with a time of 5:41.88.

The Lady Eagles placed third in both the 4x400m and 4x800m relays. The 4x400m team of Cook, Durst, Pullins and Taylor Parker turned in a time of 4:24.91, while the 4x800m quartet of Cook, Durst, Parker and Rhiannon Morris put up a time of 10:31.41.

Teays Valley won the boys team competition with a score of 118, while Fairfield Union was second with 106 and Sheridan placed third with 99. A total of 14 teams scored on the boys side, with Eastern’s 19 points placing the Eagles 11th.

EHS senior Jett Facemyer claimed the Eagles’ lone title, winning the 800m run with a time of 2:02.97, a full two seconds ahead of the nearest runner.

Fellow Eastern senior Clayton Ritchie was fifth in the 300m hurdles, with a time of 44.94.

Eastern’s 4x400m relay team of Facemyer, Ritchie, Jeremiah Martindale and Matt Clingenpeel was sixth, with a time of 3:49.41.

Complete results of the Falcon Invitational can be found on the web at www.baumspage.com

