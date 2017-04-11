Meigs boys 4th, girls 6th at Mingo Relays

LOGAN, Ohio —The Meigs Marauder men mustered a fourth-place performance, and the Lady Marauders secured sixth-place, at Friday’s annual Logan Mingo Relays track and field meet — held inside the sparkling Logan Chieftain Stadium.

The Marauders managed seven top-three places, including four runner-up efforts, in amassing 69 points to take fourth.

The Meigs girls, meanwhile, actually won three events en route to a 48-point afternoon.

All 15 events, in both boys and girls, are contested as relays.

Individually, the Maroon and Gold gained two championships, as sophomore Kassidy Betzing won the girls long jump with a leap of 16-feet and one inch — while Bailey Caruthers captured the boys high jump by clearing six-feet and three-and-a-half inches.

Host Logan won the team championship with 106 points, as Marietta (83 points) edged out Nelsonville-York (79 points) for runner-up.

The Marauders actually tied Athens for fourth with 69, followed by Warren with 52, Morgan with 45 and Harvest Prep with only three.

On the girls side, Athens amassed 104 points to take the team crown, followed by runner-up Warren with 85.

Marietta nudged Logan —76-72 —for third place, as Nelsonville-York finished fifth with 68.

The Lady Marauders’ 48 points were only five points ahead of Morgan (43) for sixth.

For the boys, Meigs’ only track event runner-up was the distance medley, as the quartet consisted of senior James Parsons, sophomores Zach Bartrum and Cole Betzing, and junior Marcel Funk.

The foursome finished the event in six minutes and 52 seconds.

Its other second-places were all in field-event relays — the high jump, the long jump and the triple jump.

Caruthers (6-3 1/2) combined with fellow junior Devon Hawley (5-10) in the high jump, while senior Jared Kennedy (19-5) and sophomore Cole Adams (18-3) earned runner-up honors in the long jump.

Kennedy, individually, was second overall in that event — and joined Jacob Roush to take second in the triple jump.

Roush (34-feet) and Kennedy (37-feet and one-half inch) combined to jump 71-feet and one-half inch to claim the runner-up.

Kennedy was third on an individual basis.

For the Lady Marauders, Betzing and fellow sophomore Taylor Swartz teamed up to be a part of all three event victories.

Betzing, who placed seventh in last season’s Division II girls long jump state championship, bested Friday’s field by over a foot to win the individual title.

Her 16-foot and one-inch leap, along with the 14-foot, five-and-a-half inch jump by Swartz, was good enough to edge out Athens.

In the 800m sprint medley, Betzing ran the opening leg and Swartz the third —and joined senior Sky Brown and anchor Madison Cremeans to win that event.

The group gained the 10 points, and completed the race in two minutes and two seconds.

In the 1,600m sprint medley, Betzing, Brown and Swartz ran the same legs — and this time were joined by senior anchor Gracie Hoffman in taking that crown.

The Lady Marauders won the race in 4:47.

The meet was scored on a 10-8-6-4-2-1 points basis.

A complete list of results can be found on www.baumspage.com.

Meigs’ Riley Ogdin competes in the boys shot put as part of Friday’s Mingo Relays track and field meet at Logan Chieftain Stadium. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.11-MHS-Ogdin.jpg Meigs’ Riley Ogdin competes in the boys shot put as part of Friday’s Mingo Relays track and field meet at Logan Chieftain Stadium. Courtesy photo