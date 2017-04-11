River Valley sweeps South Gallia Invite

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Simply put, River Valley was overwhelming.

That’s because the Raiders and Lady Raiders, in South Gallia’s inaugural track and field invitational on Saturday, ran away with the team championships — by winning at least a dozen events apiece.

For the boys, the Raiders racked up 14 event titles, as South Gallia garnered two and Green just one.

The Raiders easily ran away with the club crown, amassing 105 points while Green was the runner-up at 34.

Host South Gallia gained 27, as Sciotoville East earned six points.

On the girls side, the Lady Raiders registered a dozen event victories, as Green senior Kaylynn Blizzard bolstered the Bobcats’ 37 points with three wins.

The Lady Rebels, with junior Jessica Luther leading the way, wound up with 28 points.

Sciotoville East did not score any girls markers.

River Valley won three of the four boys relays, as Green’s only win was in the 4x200m.

Individually, Isaiah Beach was a double winner in the high hurdles and long jump, as Alonzo Penick (100m), Nathaniel Abbott (1,600m), Andrew Moffett (400m), J.D. Dummit (300m hurdles), Kyle Coen (800m), Layne Fitch (200m), Garrett Young (3,200m), Eric Weber (discus) and Jacob Edwards (pole vault) also won events.

Abbott, Coen, Young and Caleb McKnight made up the 4x800m winners, as McKnight joined Moffett, Dummit and Beach on the winning 4x400m squad.

Penick and Fitch both ran legs on the winning 4x100m quartet.

The Rebels’ only wins were by senior Johnny Sheets in the shot put and freshman Kyle Northup in the high jump.

For the Lady Raiders, they took the same relays as the boys — the 4x800m, the 4x400m and the 4x100m.

Kenzie Baker was a double individual winner in the 800m and 1,600m runs, while Gabrielle Gibson (low hurdles), Savannah Reese (400m), Alyssa Lollathon (300m hurdles), Brianna McGuire (discus), Gabriella Adkins (high jump), Kelsey Brown (shot put) and Hanna Davis (pole vault) also won events.

Baker, along with Kaylee Gillman, was also a member of the winning 4x800m relay team —as Reese, Gillman and Abby Campbell combined for three legs of the champion 4x400m unit.

Campbell, Davis and Adkins made up three legs of the 4x100m foursome.

Luther led the Lady Rebels by winning the 3,200m run, as she joined senior Autumn Norris and freshmen Katie Bowling and Alyssa Cremeens in capturing the 4x200m relay.

Blizzard swept the sprints (100m and 200m dashes), and also won the long jump title.

The meet was scored on a 5-3-2-1 points basis.

A complete list of results can be found on www.baumspage.com.

