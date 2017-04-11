Bucks blank, no-hit Raiders

NELSONVILLE — The Raiders’ road woes continued on Monday.

That’s because the River Valley High School baseball squad suffered its third consecutive road defeat —and actually got no-hit at Nelsonville-York in an 11-0 blanking.

Nelsonville-York senior pitcher Hunter Dobbs delivered his second no-hitter of the season, striking out 10 Raiders despite walking three.

The Buckeyes backed up Dobbs at the plate, scoring nine runs in the bottom of the first inning — en route to the win at Blackburn Field in Nelsonville.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

With the loss, River Valley fell to 2-3 — and 0-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.

The Raiders, in the last week, were also outscored 11-1 at non-league Ironton and 5-1 at Vinton County.

The Buckeyes improved to 3-2, and 1-1 in the TVC-Ohio.

Dobbs also pitched a no-hitter against Federal Hocking in the season opener on March 25.

Nelsonville-York notched six hits in the win, paced by Reece Robson with a double, a single and three runs batted in.

Dobbs helped his cause with a single and two RBIs.

The Raiders, which were set to host non-league Federal Hocking on Tuesday, return to TVC-Ohio action today (Wednesday, April 12) by hosting Athens.

