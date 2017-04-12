Lady Knights swept by Ravenswood

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — The Red Devilettes struck again.

The Point Pleasant girls tennis team had its six-match winning streak snapped while also suffering a season sweep at the hands of host Ravenswood on Monday night following a 5-2 non-conference setback in Jackson County.

The visiting Lady Knights (8-2) earned an even split in the four singles matches, but the Red Devilettes came away with a trio of wins in the three doubles matches to wrap up the final 5-2 outcome.

RHS — the only team to beat Point Pleasant this spring — also earned a 4-3 decision on a tiebreaker in the first matchup held at The Courts back on March 24.

Bailey Barnett earned an 8-5 win over Erin Burks in second singles, while Sarah Deem claimed Point’s other victory with an 8-2 decision over Tara Phillips in fourth singles.

Olivia Pyles dropped an 8-2 outcome to Grace Weekley in first singles and Danielle Marcum lost an 8-6 decision to Molly McCutcheon in third singles.

Weekley and Burks scored an 8-5 win over Pyles and Barnett in first doubles, while McCutcheon and Phillips landed an 8-2 win over Marcum and Deem in second doubles.

Kenlee Bonecutter and Caroline Foreman also dropped an 8-6 decision to Jillian Throneberry and Cheyenne Curtis in third doubles. Olivia Martin did win an exhibition match for PPHS with an 8-0 decision over Cartney Archibald.

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it travels to Poca for a non-conference match at 4:30 p.m.

