Lady Eagles blank Federal Hocking, 5-0

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — A five-spot for win number five.

The Eastern softball team picked up its fifth victory in as many chances, on Wednesday night at Don Jackson Field in Meigs County, as the host Lady Eagles claimed a 5-0 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking.

The Lady Eagles (5-0, 5-0 TVC Hocking) were held scoreless in the opening inning — the first time EHS has been shut out in first inning this season — but the hosts made up for it in the second frame.

First, with one out, Courtney Fitzgerald drove in Cera Grueser, who walked to lead off the frame. Kelsey Casto — serving as courtesy runner for catcher Mollie Maxon — then scored on a sacrifice-fly in by Hannah Bailey.

Eastern added one more run in the second frame, as Fitzgerald scored on a Emmalea Durst double, giving EHS a 3-0 advantage. The Lady Eagles left the bases loaded in the second, however, and EHS was scoreless for the next two frames, leaving three runners in scoring position in the process.

Grueser crossed home again in the fifth inning for the Lady Eagles, scoring on a Maxon ground out.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, EHS junior Sidney Cook blasted a solo home run, giving the Lady Eagles their final run of the 5-0 win.

Federal Hocking (2-8, 2-5) only advanced into scoring position twice in the setback.

Pitching a complete game shut out and earning the win was EHS junior Elaina Hensley, who allowed just two hits, and struck out six batters without issuing a free pass.

Glass struck out one and suffered the loss for FHHS, allowing five runs on five hits and eight walks.

Cook, Durst, Fitzgerald, Casto and Abbie Hawley each recorded a hit in the win, with Cook marking a home run and Durst doubling once. Grueser scored twice, while Cook, Casto and Fitzgerald each scored once. Cook, Durst, Maxon, Fitzgerald and Bailey each had an RBI in the win.

Mayle had both of the Lady Lancers’ hits, a single in both the fourth and sixth innings.

The Lady Lancers committed two errors in the setback, while Eastern had four errors. FHHS left four runners on base, while the Lady Eagles stranded nine.

Eastern will go for the season sweep of the Lady Lancers on April 18, when these teams meet in Stewart.

After a doubleheader with South Gallia on Thursday, Eastern returns to action on Saturday, in the Thunder in the Valley tournament, at Symmes Valley.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.