Lady Knights smack Lincoln County, 9-3

HAMLIN, W.Va. — Better late than never.

The Point Pleasant softball team overcame a 3-1 deficit by scoring eight runs in the top half of the seventh en route to a 9-3 victory over host Lincoln County in a non-conference contest on Wednesday night.

The Lady Knights (11-3) snapped a two-game losing skid with their dramatic finish, but the guests appeared to be in trouble after six frames after managing only one score while stranding eight runners on base over that span.

In the top of the seventh, however, PPHS sent 11 batters to the plate, which produced eight runs on eight hits — including a pair of very important home runs.

After consecutive singles by Cammy Hesson, Michaela Cottrill and Kelsie Byus to lead off the seventh, Megan Hammond delivered a one-out single that allowed Hesson to score for a 3-2 deficit.

Kelsey Price followed with a grand slam homer to straight-away centerfield, giving Point Pleasant its first lead of the night at 6-3.

Izabella King and Hannah Smith followed with back-to-back singles, then Peyton Jordan delivered a three-run homer to left-center — allowing the Red and Black to secure the final 9-3 outcome.

The Lady Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first as Rachel Pennington scored on a MacKenzie Cooper ground out, then a Chelsie Chafin single plated Pennington in the third for a 2-0 contest.

Price singled in Byus for Point’s first run with one out in the fourth, but LCHS countered in its half of the fourth as Courtney Roberts scored on an error for a 3-1 contest through four complete.

The Lady Knights outhit the hosts by a sizable 17-5 overall margin and also committed all four errors in the contest. PPHS stranded eight runners on base, while the Lady Panthers left five on the bags.

Karson Bonecutter was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs, five hits and a walk over seven innings of work. Roberts suffered the loss after surrendering nine earned runs and 17 hits over seven frames while fanning three.

Price led the guests with four hits and five RBIs, followed by Hammond and Jordan with three safeties apiece. Hesson and Byus were next with two hits each, while Cottrill, King and Smith added a hit apiece for the victors.

Jordan knocked in three RBIs and Hammond also drove in a run. Byus led the Lady Knights with two runs scored.

Pennington paced Lincoln County with two hits and two runs scored. Chafin, Roberts and Rhonda Watts also had a hit apiece in the setback.

Point Pleasant returns to action Friday when it travels to John Marshall for a pair of games against host JMHS at 3 p.m. and against Musselman at 5 p.m.

These contests were originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, but the events have been moved up a day.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.