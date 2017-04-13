Lady Marauders rally past Wellston, 7-5

WELLSTON, Ohio — Alone in first.

The Meigs softball team claimed sole possession of first place in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, as the Lady Marauders handed Wellston its first league loss, by an 7-5 count, on Wednesday night in Jackson County.

The Lady Marauders (6-1, 3-0 TVC Ohio) took a 1-o lead with two outs in the top of the first inning, when Danielle Morris singled home Taylor Swartz.

Wellston (5-3, 3-1) tied the game in the bottom of the frame, when Jasmyn Wilson scored on a Molly Smith groundout.

The Lady Rockets took their first lead of the night with one out in the fourth inning, when Kendra Coleman doubled home Sydney Spencer and Brittany Downard.

Meigs tied the game in the top of the fifth, when Bre Colburn scored on an error, and Devyn Oliver scored on a triple by Swartz.

The hosts reestablished the advantage in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Wilson singled home both Kaylee Taynor and Emily Kisor.

Meigs pulled within one run, at 5-4, in the top of the seventh, when Breanna Zirkle scored on an error. After a two-out error put runners on the corners for MHS, Peyton Rowe doubled home both Swartz and Hannah Tackett, giving the guests a 6-5 lead.

The Lady Marauders added an insurance run later in the frame, when Alliyah Pullins doubled home Shaylynn Mitchell, who was pinch running for Rowe.

Wellston put two runners in scoring position with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but the Lady Marauders escaped the jam unscathed, to claim the 7-5 victory.

Pullins earned the pitching victory in a complete game effort for Meigs, striking out five, while allowing five runs, four earned, on eight hits, one walk and one hit batter.

In a complete game for the hosts, Ashley Compston struck out five batters and suffered the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one hit batter.

Swartz led MHS at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored, two runs batted in and one stolen base. Pullins was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, Colburn doubled once and scored once, while Rowe contributed a double and two RBIs.

Zirkle singled once and scored once in the win, Morris added a single and an RBI, while Oliver, Tackett and Mitchell each scored once.

Leading Wellston was Wilson, who was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Compston was 2-for-4 in the setback, Coleman doubled once and drove in two runs, while Downard doubled once and scored once. Taynor singled once and scored once for the Lady Rockets, Mya Bouska added a single, Smith chipped in with an RBI, while Spencer and Kisor both scored once.

Wellston committed four errors, one more than Meigs. The Lady Marauders stranded five runners on base, while WHS left eight.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on April 28, in Rocksprings.

After hosting Vinton County on Thursday, Meigs will return to action on Friday, at Ripley.

