White Falcons hold off Southern, 7-4

MASON, W.Va. — If at first you fail, try again.

The Wahama baseball team fell short of handing of Waterford its first Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division loss of the year on Tuesday, but the White Falcons claimed a 7-4 victory over visiting Southern — which was previously unbeaten in league — on Wednesday night on J.C. Cook Field at Claflin Stadium.

The Tornadoes (6-2, 6-1 TVC Hocking) — who had won six straight decisions prior to Wednesday — struck first as Dylan Smith singled home Logan Drummer, with one out in the opening inning.

Wahama (4-5, 3-3) took the lead in the bottom of the first, when Colton Arrington scored on a double-steal and then Dalton Kearns singled home Jared Oliver.

The White Falcons extended their lead to 5-1 in the third inning, as Oliver scored on a single by Wyatt Edwards, Kearns scored on an error, and Tyler Bumgarner doubled in Edwards.

Southern got one run back in the top of the fifth, when Smith doubled home Haden Miller. However, Wahama scored twice in the bottom of the frame, as Edwards was driven in by Bryton Grate, and Bumgarner scored on a Tanner Smith sacrifice-fly.

The Tornadoes trimmed Wahama’s lead to three, at 7-4, in the top of the sixth, as Blake Johnson scored on a Garrett Wolfe groundout, and Billy Harmon scored on a Jensen Anderson sac-fly. The Purple and Gold failed to reach scoring position for the remainder of the game, as the White Falcons claimed the 7-4 win.

The winning pitcher of record was WHS senior Philip Hoffman, who struck out 10 batters in five innings of work. Hoffman allowed two earned runs, on three hits and two walks. Dalton Kearns picked up the save, striking out one and allowing one hit, in one inning of relief for the Red and White. David Hendrick struck out one batter and pitched the sixth inning for Wahama, allowing two earned runs, on one hit and two walks.

Southern senior Trey Pickens was the losing pitcher of record, striking out five batters and walking one in five innings of work. Pickens allowed seven runs, five earned, on 10 hits. Gage Shuler pitched the final frame for SHS, allowing one hit.

Wahama’s offense was led by Bumgarner, who was 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored and one run batted in. Hendrick was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, Kearns was 2-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI, while Edwards singled once, scored twice, drove in one run and stole two bases in the win.

Oliver singled once, scored twice and stole a base for the victors, Arrington added a single, a run scored and a stolen base, Hoffman chipped in with a single, while Grate and Tanner Smith both scored once.

Southern’s offense was led by Dylan Smith, who was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs batted in and one stolen base. Drummer and Harmon both singled once and scored once for the guests, Wolfe and Anderson each added an RBI, while Miller crossed home plate once.

Both teams committed three errors and left seven runners on base in the game.

After these teams rematch on Thursday, Wahama will visit Wirt County on Friday and Southern will travel to Miller on Monday.

Southern’s Billy Harmon slides past WHS catcher Tanner Smith, during the Tornadoes’ 7-4 loss at Wahama, on Wednesday. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.14-SHS-Harmon.jpg Southern’s Billy Harmon slides past WHS catcher Tanner Smith, during the Tornadoes’ 7-4 loss at Wahama, on Wednesday. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Wahama’a Wyatt Edwards slides safely back into first base, while Trey Pickens throws to Jensen Anderson (8), during the White Falcons’ 7-4 victory over Southern, on Wednesday in Mason. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.14-WAH-Edwards.jpg Wahama’a Wyatt Edwards slides safely back into first base, while Trey Pickens throws to Jensen Anderson (8), during the White Falcons’ 7-4 victory over Southern, on Wednesday in Mason. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Southern’s Gage Shuler pitches in relief during the Tornadoes’ 7-4 loss at Wahama, on Wednesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.14-wo-SHS-Schuler.jpg Southern’s Gage Shuler pitches in relief during the Tornadoes’ 7-4 loss at Wahama, on Wednesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Wahama sophomore Tanner Smith (48) throws to first base during the White Falcons’ 7-4 win over Southern. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.14-wo-WAH-Smith.jpg Wahama sophomore Tanner Smith (48) throws to first base during the White Falcons’ 7-4 win over Southern. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports