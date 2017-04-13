Eagles soar past Fed Hock, 11-1

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Back to their winning ways.

The Eastern baseball team snapped a two-game losing skid in impressive fashion Wednesday night following an 11-1 mercy-rule victory over visiting Federal Hocking in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Meigs County.

The Eagles (3-2, 3-2 TVC Hocking) led 1-0 after one inning of play as Austin Coleman scored the eventual game-winning run on a sacrifice fly by John Little.

The hosts, however, broke the game wide open in the second after sending 10 batters to the plate, which resulted in six runs on four hits, two walks and an error while claiming a 7-0 cushion through two full frames.

The Lancers (0-8, 0-6) picked up their lone score in the third as Cunningham walked and later came around on back-to-back EHS errors for a 7-1 contest.

The Green and White sent another eight batters to the plate in their half of the third, which yielded four runs on four hits and a walk while increasing the lead to 11-1.

Both teams went scoreless the rest of the way, allowing Eastern to wrap up the 10-run outcome in five innings.

The Eagles outhit the guests by a 9-0 margin and committed two of the three errors in the contest.

Kaleb Hill was the winning pitcher of record after allowing an unearned run, no hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out eight. John Little also struck out one in 1.1 innings of work while preserving the no-hitter.

Coleman and Little led Eastern with two hits apiece, followed by Hill, Ethen Richmond, Josh Brewer, Mason Dishong and Owen Arix with a safety each.

Little drove in a team-high five RBIs, while Richmond knocked in three and Hill also drove in one.

Coleman scored three runs, followed by Little and Arix with two runs scored each. Hill, Brewer, Dishong and Isaac Nottingham also touched home plate one time apiece.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.