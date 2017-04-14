Lady Knights drop pair to St. Joe, Winfield

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A tough week for the Lady Knights.

The Point Pleasant girls tennis team has now dropped three straight matches after suffering a 5-2 loss to Huntington Saint Joseph on Wednesday, followed by a 7-0 setback to Winfield on Thursday in pair of non-conference contests at The Courts in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (9-4) mustered only two victories against the Lady Irish on Wednesday, both of which came in doubles action.

Danielle Marcum and Sarah Deem earned an 8-4 win in second doubles over Alyse Lewis and Lainey Blatt, while Kenlee Bonecutter and Caroline Foreman scored an 8-0 victory over Andrea Figler and Tayrn Queen in third doubles.

HSJ claimed the first doubles match as Audrey Heaberlin and Parvanee Karimpour netted an 8-1 win over Olivia Pyles and Bailey Barnett.

Heaberlin won an 8-2 decision over Pyles in first singles and Karimpour scored an 8-1 win over Barnett in second singles. Lewis defeated Marcum 8-6 in third singles, while Blatt won a 9-7 tiebreaker for a 9-8 decision over Deem in fourth singles.

Olivia Martin did earn an 8-4 win for PPHS in an exhibition match against the Lady Irish.

The Lady Knights won only four games in the seven matches with the Lady Generals on Thursday, and all four singles matches resulted in 8-0 losses.

Pyles fell to Sydney Miller in first singles, Barnett lost to Hannah Nulley in second singles, Marcum lost to Emilee Moore in third singles and Deem fell to Brittany Gray in fourth singles.

Miller and Nulley earned an 8-1 win over Pyles and Barnett in first doubles, while Moore and Anicah Smith scored an 8-1 win over Marcum and Deem in second doubles. Gray and Ginny Anderson landed an 8-2 decision over Bonecutter and Foreman in third doubles.

Martin also dropped an 8-1 decision to Michaela Ross in an exhibition match.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Point Pleasant sophomore Olivia Martin hits a backhand return during an April 12 match against Huntington Saint Joseph at The Courts in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.15-PP-Martin.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Olivia Martin hits a backhand return during an April 12 match against Huntington Saint Joseph at The Courts in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports