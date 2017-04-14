Blue Devils double up Redmen, 6-3

PEDRO, Ohio — Keeping a good thing going.

The Gallia Academy baseball team picked up its third straight victory on Thursday night following a 6-3 decision over host Rock Hill in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils (5-3, 3-2 OVC) trailed 2-1 after an inning of play, but the guests responded with three runs in the top half of the second that ultimately gave the Blue and White a lead that they would never relinquish.

The Redmen (5-2, 3-2) answered with a run in the third to cut the deficit in half at 4-2, but GAHS retaliated with two insurance runs in the fifth while wrapping up the four-run triumph.

Jeremy Brumfield gave Gallia Academy its first lead of the night with a two-out double that plated John Stout for a 1-0 cushion, but RHHS answered with two runs in its half of the first.

Jake Blagg led the inning off with a single and eventually scored on three consecutive passed balls, tying the contest at one. Logan Hankins added a one-out double and later scored on a two-out single by Landon Smith, giving the Red and White their only lead of the evening at 2-1.

With two outs in the top of the second, Tanner Allen singled and eventually came around to score the tying run on a double by Stout. Stout scored the eventual game-winning run on a single by Braden Simms, then Brody Thomas singled home Simms for a 4-2 advantage through two complete.

Rock Hill cut the lead down to 4-3 in the third as Hankins scored on an error, but the hosts were never closer the rest of the way as they managed only two baserunners over the final four frames.

GAHS padded its cushion in the fifth as Allen singled home Cole Davis for a 5-3 edge, and an overthrow on the play also allowed Dylan Smith to score for a 6-3 advantage.

The Blue Devils outhit the hosts by a 10-6 overall margin and also committed only one of the five errors in the contest. The guests stranded nine runners on base, while the Redmen left five on the bags.

Brumfield was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three runs (two earned), six hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out four.

Cody Lewis took the loss after surrendering four earned runs, five hits and a walk over 1.2 frames while fanning one. Logan Hankins also allowed two earned runs, five hits and four walks in 5.1 innings of relief.

Stout, Smith and Allen led GAHS with two hits apiece, followed by Simms, Thomas, Brumfield and Davis with a safety each.

Stout, Simms, Thomas, Brumfield and Allen each knocked in a run, while Stout led the guests with two runs scored.

Hankins paced Rock Hill with two hits, followed by Blagg, Lewis, Smith and Kyle Stanfield with a safety apiece. Smith drove in the Redmen’s lone RBI, while Hankins scored twice in the setback.

Gallia Academy heads to Piketon for a noon doubleheader on Saturday and returns to OVC action on Monday when it travels to Ironton for a contest at 5 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.