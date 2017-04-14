Ironton edges Blue Devils in tennis

CENTENARY, Ohio — In getting good at 3-2 matches, it was a not-so-good outcome for the Blue Devils.

That’s because, for the second consecutive contest, the Gallia Academy High School tennis team lost a 3-2 non-league decision — this time on Thursday against visiting Ironton in a makeup matchup.

Only this time, the Blue Devils played without their regular first and second singles players — and were back on the court after an entire week layoff.

Their last affair prior to Thursday was last Wednesday’s 3-2 loss at Wheelersburg.

Against Ironton, the Blue Devils gained three-set victories at first and third singles, while losing at second singles and getting swept in both doubles bouts.

Gallia Academy opened the season with four wins, including three of those in which they swept the three singles matches — but got swept itself in both doubles tilts.

The Blue and White are now 4-2 —with only a 4-1 win over Unioto being the only match not ending in a 3-2 count.

On Thursday, without first singles Miguel Velasco and second singles Pierce Wilcoxon, GAHS senior captain Miles Cornwell moved up to first singles —and captured a 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Trevin Dutey.

Cornwell has been the regular third singles player, which Katie Carpenter claimed against Ironton’s Steven Scott.

She also lost the first set 2-6, but battled back to win the second set 6-2 — before winning a 7-5 (6-6) tiebreaker in the third and decisive set.

Olivia Meadows, moving up to second singles against Ironton, was swept by Jacob Koerber 6-3, 6-2.

Both Blue Devils’ doubles teams fell to the Fighting Tigers — and actually only combined for five points.

At first doubles, Ironton’s Jaxson Pleasant and Jake Isaac blanked Gallia Academy’s MiKayla Edelmann and Jenelle Stevens 6-0, 6-0.

At second doubles, Kirsten Hesson and Thomas Hamilton lost to Ironton’s Ali White and Mason Slagel 7-5, 6-0.

The Blue Devils return to the road, and return to Southeastern Ohio Athletic League action, on Monday at Athens.

Gallia Academy's Katie Carpenter captured a victory at third singles during the Blue Devils' tennis match against Ironton on Thursday.