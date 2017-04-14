Eastern rocks Rebels in twinbill

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — If only the Eagles could save some of these runs and spread them over a few games.

The Eastern baseball team crossed home plate a total of 33 times in Thursday night’s doubleheader, as the Eagles claimed five-inning, mercy rule victories of 19-0 and 14-3 over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest South Gallia.

In the opening game, Eastern (5-2, 5-2 TVC Hocking) charged out to an 11-0 lead on the strength of 11 hits in the opening inning. The hosts scored once in the second inning, three times in the third and four times in the fourth.

South Gallia (0-10, 0-7) advanced a runner to third base in the top of the fifth, the closest the Rebels came to scoring in the 19-0 setback.

EHS senior John Little struck out five batters to earn the win on the mound, while Cory Bryan suffered the loss for South Gallia.

For Eastern, Austin Coleman and Ethen Richmond both doubled once and singled once, while Little and Josh Brewer both singled twice. Kaleb Hill, Brandon Hart, Isaac Nottingham, Nate Durst, Ryan Lauer, Owen Arix and Wyatt Watson each singled once for the victors.

Durst scored a team-best three runs in the opening game, Coleman, Little, Richmond and Brewer each scored twice, while Hill, Hart, Nottingham, Lauer, Arix, Ryan Harbour, Brayden Holter and Michael Letson each scored once.

Colton Coughenour had the Rebels’ lone hit in the opening game, a single to lead off the top of the first.

In the second game, Eastern went ahead 2-0 in the first inning, but was held scoreless in the second frame. The Eagles scored three times in the third inning, extending their lead to 5-0.

Eastern’s first nine batters of the fourth inning all came around to score, pushing the Eagle lead to 14-0.

The Rebels took advantage of a pair of EHS errors and a dropped third strike in the top of the fifth, as the guests scored three runs with just one hit and one walk. SGHS still trailed by 11 by the end of the frame, however, giving Eastern the 14-3 mercy rule win.

Coleman was the winning pitcher of record for EHS, striking out eight batters in just three frames of work. Austin Stapleton picked up the loss for South Gallia, striking out one batter in 2-plus innings on the mound.

Richmond and Durst both singled three times for the victors, Brewer and Little each added a pair of singles, while Harbour doubled once. Coleman, Hill, Arix and Colton Reynolds each singled once for the Green, White and Gold.

In the second game, Hill scored three times, Little, Richmond and Brewer each scored twice, while Coleman, Harbour, Durst, Arix and Reynolds scored one run apiece.

SGHS had two hits in the second game, a triple by Chase Kemper and a single by Levi Walters. Coughenour, Stapleton and David Kuhn each scored one run for the guests.

After a non-conference trip to South Webster on Saturday, Eastern will be back resume TVC Hocking play on Tuesday, at Federal Hocking.

After Saturday’s doubleheader at Miller, SGHS will have a non-conference battle with River Valley, on Tuesday.

Eastern’s Ryan Harbour (center) crosses home plate behind South Gallia senior Joey Woodall, during the second game of the Eagles’ doubleheader sweep of SGHS, on Thursday in Meigs County. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.16-EHS-Harbour.jpg Eastern’s Ryan Harbour (center) crosses home plate behind South Gallia senior Joey Woodall, during the second game of the Eagles’ doubleheader sweep of SGHS, on Thursday in Meigs County. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports South Gallia freshman Jared Ward throws to first base during the Rebels’ loss at Eastern, on Thursday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.16-wo-SG-Ward.jpg South Gallia freshman Jared Ward throws to first base during the Rebels’ loss at Eastern, on Thursday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports South Gallia junior Austin Stapleton releases a pitch during the second game of Thursday night’s twinbill. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.16-wo-SG-Stapleton.jpg South Gallia junior Austin Stapleton releases a pitch during the second game of Thursday night’s twinbill. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Eastern freshman Colton Reynolds (6) hauls in a fly ball for the final out of Eastern’s 19-0 victory over SGHS. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.16-wo-EHS-Reynolds.jpg Eastern freshman Colton Reynolds (6) hauls in a fly ball for the final out of Eastern’s 19-0 victory over SGHS. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports